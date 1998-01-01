ABM ARCHITECTS was co-founded in 1972 by Alfaz Miller, who heads the Firm now as its Principal Architect and Managing Director. ABM is now managed by him and a small group of Associates who are assisted by senior architects and young designers.

ABM’s wide experience spans major corporate and institutional projects, private residential and office buildings, hotels and bungalows; as well as Interior Design of offices, banks and retail, and airport interiors. The Firm enjoys a reputation for creative design which is timeless in its appeal.

The process of design development, engineering, drawing and document production is seamlessly handled by the 50 designers, 3D visualizers and the “in house” MEP engineers. The Firm is associated with Structural, Lighting and Project Management consultants of repute.

The close involvement with the execution and management of projects, results in good quality, timely delivery and cost control.

In short, ABM provides comprehensive services with proactive interaction with its Clients, but with their minimum involvement in the day to day process of coordination.

Under Miller’s able stewardship, ABM Architects has successfully delivered several assignments across scales and typologies - Divi’s Laboratories’ Corporate Office (Hyderabad), Taj Hotel’s interiors (Bangalore) and GVK Airport Lounges (Domestic & International Terminals, Mumbai), in addition to high-end villas and residential complexes. Currently, ABM is working on the Corporate Office building and interiors of the Dainik Bhaskar Corporate Office in Noida, a 25 acre IT Complex in Indore, and the Palace Commercial Complex at Vadodara; besides several highly design oriented projects.

As Principal Architect of an award winning firm, Alfaz Miller, himself, is the recipient of several accolades, notably Architectural Digest’s AD 50 2016, Good Homes’ Lifetime Achievement Award 2015 and Society Interiors Award 2016 for Outstanding contribution to Architecture and Design.

Design excellence, widely acclaimed by the many awards received by the Firm, is furthered by limiting the number of projects handled by each Associate. The policy ensures that each project team assumes a complete, focused responsibility for outstanding implementation.