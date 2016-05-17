Your browser is out-of-date.

ASADA DECOR PVT.LTD
Kitchen Manufacturers in Ahmedabad
Projects

    • ANAND STORE KITCHEN DESIGN , ASADA DECOR PVT.LTD ASADA DECOR PVT.LTD KitchenCabinets & shelves Engineered Wood Black
    ANAND STORE KITCHEN DESIGN
    NIKHILBHAI -KITCHEN -ANAND, ASADA DECOR PVT.LTD ASADA DECOR PVT.LTD KitchenCabinets & shelves Engineered Wood
    NIKHILBHAI -KITCHEN -ANAND
    MANTHAN PATELS KITCHEN -AHMEDABAD, ASADA DECOR PVT.LTD ASADA DECOR PVT.LTD KitchenCabinets & shelves Engineered Wood
    MANTHAN PATELS KITCHEN -AHMEDABAD
    JIGNESH SANGHAVI - RAJKOT HOME KITCHEN, ASADA DECOR PVT.LTD ASADA DECOR PVT.LTD KitchenCabinets & shelves Engineered Wood White
    JIGNESH SANGHAVI - RAJKOT HOME KITCHEN

    Aurra is an exclusive

    brand of Asada Décor Pvt. Ltd., a flagship of Shreeraj Group, Aurra was launched in India in August 2004. Shreeraj Group which has been involved in the modular kitchen & furniture industry since last 11 years. Today, the Shreeraj Group is a well known name  in the modular kitchen & Modular furniture industry. The company has a 6500 sq. ft. factory in Gota (Ahmedabad) that uses modern and constantly upgraded technology. Due to increased demand, Aurra Kitchen’s second factory 48000 Sq. ft. was opened in Satej (Ahmedabad) on 1st July 2004. Aurra has changed the entire concept of Modular Kitchen in India,Since cooking habits and patterns have paved the way forward for a fresh trend of a contemporary kitchen setup. We give a different perspective in Modular Kitchen designing and the purpose is to deliver maximum space, maximum storage, maximum utility  and to give the best of design according  to the requirement and  choice of our most valued  customers.  The quality  assured by Aurra gives a lifelong durable kitchen. You have Aurra kitchen ……., you cook healthy ,eat healthy  and certainly you lead a healthy life, it’s the environment that counts.   Using Aurra kitchens……………….working is made 100% comfortable & easy. You simply love Cooking. We have all the World Class German & Italian products and we have specially developed Modular Kitchen Carcase suitable for weather conditions of our country. That’s why we call it “THE ITALIAN KITCHEN IN INDIAN STYLE” We feel very proud to say that, within time span of one year we have alrea

    Services
    MODULAR KITCHEN AND WARDROBE.
    Service areas
    India and Ahmedabad
    Address
    FF-15/16,GOYAL TERRACE, NEAR X JUDGES BUNGLOWS CROSS ROAD, BODAKDEV, AHMEDABAD
    380054 Ahmedabad
    India
    +91-9824542666 www.aurrakitchens.com

    Reviews

    Rahul Pansuriya
    Excellent quality and service provider of Modular Kitchen and Module Furniture
    almost 4 years ago
    Abhas Kandya
    Excellent and trusted place for the kitchen.
    almost 3 years ago
    HARESH PANDYA
    Best offer for Kitchen
    about 2 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
