JRA DESIGN
Landscape Architects in Gurgaon
Reviews (7)
    La Vida, Tata Housing, Gurgaon
    La Vida, Tata Housing, Gurgaon, JRA DESIGN JRA DESIGN Modern houses
    La Vida, Tata Housing, Gurgaon, JRA DESIGN JRA DESIGN Modern houses
    +2
    La Vida, Tata Housing, Gurgaon
    Commercial Building, Udyog Vihar
    Commercial Building, Udyog Vihar, JRA DESIGN JRA DESIGN Modern houses
    Commercial Building, Udyog Vihar, JRA DESIGN JRA DESIGN Minimalist houses
    Commercial Building, Udyog Vihar
    KRISHNAN FRAMHOUSE
    KRISHNAN FRAMHOUSE, JRA DESIGN JRA DESIGN Modern houses
    KRISHNAN FRAMHOUSE
    FARM HOUSE, PRIVATE CLIENT
    FARM HOUSE, PRIVATE CLIENT, JRA DESIGN JRA DESIGN Modern houses
    FARM HOUSE, PRIVATE CLIENT, JRA DESIGN JRA DESIGN Modern houses
    +4
    FARM HOUSE, PRIVATE CLIENT
    THE MIRA
    THE MIRA, , JRA DESIGN JRA DESIGN Modern houses
    THE MIRA,

    Design Philosophy and Objectives:

    •     The firm’s work draws inspiration from Contemporary Architecture, in an attempt to create a better environment for living.

    •     Explore and meet the challenges in the relationship of the built form, nature and the land, culture and the arts, in order to achieve a sense of place.

    •     Sensitive to the site and find solutions in even the most stringent of design briefs.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Landscape Architecture
    • Urban Innovations
    Service areas
    Pan India
    Address
    127, Sec 14
    122001 Gurgaon
    India
    +91-9810939638 jradesign.org

    Reviews

    Deepak Bansal
    3 months ago
    Astrologer pandit Alok Bajpai
    Mr. Jyoti Rath is a gem of a person, with vast experience having accomplished successfully a number of successful projects, a renowned name in the field of Architecture.
    8 months ago
    Ashish Shrivastava
    about 5 years ago
