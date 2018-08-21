Your browser is out-of-date.

Shruti Sodhi Interior Designs
Interior Designers & Decorators in Delhi
Reviews (22)
    Omaxe, Noida
    Gym HeadQuarter
    Hailey Road
    Greek, Sandgolda, Goa
    Eldeo, Noida
    Civil Lines, Delhi
    Whether you are looking for impeccable expertise in doing up your new home, hotel or office space or craving a new look for your existing property, Shruti Sodhi and her team of home and office interior designers in Delhi offers a unique blend of textures, colors and form to create a calming and conducive environment for your, your guests and your employees.

    An interior designer not only beautifies the available interior spaces but also makes that more functional and safer.

    Shruti Sodhi Interior Designs- a Delhi based interior designing firm lead by Shruti Sodhi offers you premium interior designing services pan India. You can redesign the interiors of your existing home or business office from the range of classical look to a modern look.

    Visit our premises or the website to know our services closely.

    Services
    • Premium Home Interior Designing Service
    • Premium Interior Designing Service for Office
    Service areas
    • Delhi NCR
    • Goa
    • New Delhi
    • and other metro cities in India
    Address
    C11, Lower Ground Floor, Greater Kailash I, New Delhi
    110048 Delhi
    India
    +91-8920534624 www.shrutisodhi.in
    We are a Delhi NCR based leading premium interior designers firm in India.

    Reviews

    aman singh aman singh
    Shruti and her entire team shared a good time to discuss my requirements. Also, they suggested creative ideas to improve the overall look of the entire interior of my home. Especially, I liked the way Shruti and her interior designing team executed the interior decor tasks for the staircase of my home. Overall, a recommendable name for luxury interior designing and decoration tasks.
    Project date: November 2020
    Ishmeet Singh Ishmeet Singh
    Very good performance centric professional interior designer with cost effective approach especially for residential property.
    Radhika Sharma Radhika Sharma
    The quality and design of the interiors by Shruti Sodhi Interior Designs are outstanding, and the team had worked seamlessly with our contractors. Everything was completed on time and to a very high standard. I am really enjoying living in the space you have created for me.
    Project date: August 2016
    Show all 22 reviews
