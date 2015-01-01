Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
monica khanna designs
Interior Designers & Decorators in New Delhi
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (9)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • The Delhi Design Store, monica khanna designs monica khanna designs Modern study/office
    The Delhi Design Store, monica khanna designs monica khanna designs Modern houses
    The Delhi Design Store, monica khanna designs monica khanna designs Modern study/office
    +38
    The Delhi Design Store
    Chattarpur Farmhouse New Delhi, monica khanna designs monica khanna designs Dining roomTables
    Chattarpur Farmhouse New Delhi, monica khanna designs monica khanna designs Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Chattarpur Farmhouse New Delhi, monica khanna designs monica khanna designs Living roomSofas & armchairs
    +16
    Chattarpur Farmhouse New Delhi
    Juanapur Farmhouse, monica khanna designs monica khanna designs Garden Accessories & decoration
    Juanapur Farmhouse, monica khanna designs monica khanna designs Windows & doors Doorknobs & accessories
    Juanapur Farmhouse, monica khanna designs monica khanna designs SpaFurniture
    +13
    Juanapur Farmhouse
    Apartment, monica khanna designs monica khanna designs Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
    Apartment, monica khanna designs monica khanna designs Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Apartment, monica khanna designs monica khanna designs Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +7
    Apartment
    Ms Monica Khanna, monica khanna designs monica khanna designs Modern study/office
    Ms Monica Khanna
    Interior and Architectural consultancy firm
    Services
    interior and architectural consultancy
    Service areas
    New Delhi
    Address
    4450, Sector B Pocket 5 & 6 , Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
    110070 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9717126488 www.monicakhannadesigns.com

    Reviews

    Nayantara Alailima-Rose Nayantara Alailima-Rose
    I had an opportunity to work with Monica Khanna and I can confidentially say that she is the most talented person I know. Along with that she is amazing at managing a team of people from designers to construction workers. She has the ability to work within budget while giving a client their dream project and more. I would highly recommend her work to anyone.  
    over 6 years ago
    Project date: February 2015
    Edit
    Lee Alailima-Rose Lee Alailima-Rose
    I had the opportunity to visit a farmhouse in Chattarpur designed by her and was blown away by the beautiful rustic bastion she created. The building itself creates a woody and heavy feel with a variety of stone and lumber materials, which beautifully contrasts with the open building design and use of large glass windows. Overall a stunning slice of heaven, fitting a world class resort in the size of a back yard.
    over 6 years ago
    Project date: February 2015
    Edit
    Varsha art Varsha
    She is doing amazing work 👌🏻
    11 months ago
    Show all 9 reviews
      Add SEO element