Try My 90 Minutes Counseling! With over 20 years of rich experience in the interior designing field our set-up is led by Ar. Sandeep Jain, a graduate in architecture from IIT Kharagpur. If you are making a new home, thinking about interior renovation of any business premises or looking for any guidance related to the quality & planning of your interior spaces, you got to try a personalized 90 Minutes Counseling session by Ar. Sandeep Jain. Young design professionals, contractors and vendors can also seek his advice for the fine tuning of their career, business or interior projects. Hourly consultation & online guidance also available; See more...