Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Ar. Sandeep Jain
Interior Architects in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Residential Interiors of a Bungalow, Ar. Sandeep Jain Ar. Sandeep Jain Modern living room
    Residential Interiors of a Bungalow, Ar. Sandeep Jain Ar. Sandeep Jain Modern living room
    Residential Interiors of a Bungalow, Ar. Sandeep Jain Ar. Sandeep Jain Modern dining room
    +3
    Residential Interiors of a Bungalow
    Villa Interiors at Ghaziabad, Ar. Sandeep Jain Ar. Sandeep Jain Modern dining room
    Villa Interiors at Ghaziabad, Ar. Sandeep Jain Ar. Sandeep Jain Modern kitchen
    Villa Interiors at Ghaziabad, Ar. Sandeep Jain Ar. Sandeep Jain Modern style bedroom
    +3
    Villa Interiors at Ghaziabad
    Residence at Meerut, Ar. Sandeep Jain Ar. Sandeep Jain Modern style bedroom
    Residence at Meerut, Ar. Sandeep Jain Ar. Sandeep Jain Modern style bedroom
    Residence at Meerut, Ar. Sandeep Jain Ar. Sandeep Jain Modern style bedroom
    +2
    Residence at Meerut

    Try My 90 Minutes Counseling! With over 20 years of rich experience in the interior designing field our set-up is led by Ar. Sandeep Jain, a graduate in architecture from IIT Kharagpur. If you are making a new home, thinking about interior renovation of any business premises or looking for any guidance related to the quality & planning of your interior spaces, you got to try a personalized 90 Minutes Counseling session by Ar. Sandeep Jain. Young design professionals, contractors and vendors can also seek his advice for the fine tuning of their career, business or interior projects. Hourly consultation & online guidance also available; See more...

    Services
    • Interior Designing
    • Renovation Projects
    • Commercial Interiors
    • Residential Interiors
    • Home Renovation
    • Office Interiors
    Service areas
    • Noida
    • Delhi NCR
    • Ghaziabad
    • Meerut
    • Uttar Pradesh
    • India
    Address
    409, Krishna Apra Plaza, Sec-18, Noida
    201301 Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India
    India
    +91-9810234755 www.interiorsplanet.com
      Add SEO element