Design House
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hyderabad
Reviews (0)
    Contemporary Home design, Design House
    Contemporary Home design, Design House
    Contemporary Home design, Design House
    Contemporary Home design

    At design House "Interior Design" is a process of shaping the experience of interior space, by subtle manipulation of spatial volume and surface treatment. There are several ways to style your home, office, retail, malls and work spaces.However, the key to smart interior design is to draw on diverse aspects of environmental psychology, architecture, product design and purpose in addition to the elements of decoration and clubbing it with desire, aspiration and vision of the client to create spaces he loves to inhabit and draw positive energy from it.

    Services
    • Design Presentation
    • Design Refinement
    • Design Finalization
    • material selection
    • Cost & Budgeting
    • Draw Time-lines
    • Appoint Contractors
    • Material Req. Schedules
    Service areas
    Hyderabad
    Address
    plog no 97/a,jubilee hills
    500033 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-4023600011 www.suprajarao.com
