At design House "Interior Design" is a process of shaping the experience of interior space, by subtle manipulation of spatial volume and surface treatment. There are several ways to style your home, office, retail, malls and work spaces.However, the key to smart interior design is to draw on diverse aspects of environmental psychology, architecture, product design and purpose in addition to the elements of decoration and clubbing it with desire, aspiration and vision of the client to create spaces he loves to inhabit and draw positive energy from it.