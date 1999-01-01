Anupama Kundoo’s internationally recognised and award-winning architecture practice started in 1990, demonstrates a strong focus on material research and experimentation towards an architecture that has low environmental impact and is appropriate to the socio-economic context.
- Company awards
- 2015 NDTV Commercial Interior of the Year
- For Samskara, Made in India.
- 2013 Dr. V. D. Joshi award for the best Ferrocement Structure (FSI)
- For Light Matters
- 2013 Arc Vision Women Architect of the Year, Honourable Mention
- 2003 Architect of the Year, Category Group Housing, JK, India
- 2001 Young Enthused Architect Category, A + D Awards, Honourable Mention
- 2000 Architect of the Future, Indian Architect & Builder Award
- 1999 Architect of the Year, Category Young Architect, Focus State Tamil Nadu, JK, India
- Address
-
Calle alberto Bosch 11
28014 Madrid
India
www.anupamakundoo.com