Anupama Kundoo Architects
Architects in Madrid
    Anupama Kundoo’s internationally recognised and award-winning architecture practice started in 1990, demonstrates a strong focus on material research and experimentation towards an architecture that has low environmental impact and is appropriate to the socio-economic context.

    Service areas
    Madrid
    Company awards
    • 2015 NDTV Commercial Interior of the Year
    • For Samskara, Made in India.
    • 2013 Dr. V. D. Joshi award for the best Ferrocement Structure (FSI)
    • For Light Matters
    • 2013 Arc Vision Women Architect of the Year, Honourable Mention
    • 2003 Architect of the Year, Category Group Housing, JK, India
    • 2001 Young Enthused Architect Category, A + D Awards, Honourable Mention
    • 2000 Architect of the Future, Indian Architect & Builder Award
    • 1999 Architect of the Year, Category Young Architect, Focus State Tamil Nadu, JK, India
    • Show all 15 awards
    Address
    Calle alberto Bosch 11
    28014 Madrid
    India
    www.anupamakundoo.com
