Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
IdeinLab Architects
Eco-Design in Bengaluru
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • IdeinLab Architects is a multi-disciplinary architectural firm. It was founded on the commitment to promote Innovation Based Green Design that promoted green living even after the design got implemented.
    Our shade of Green is hued with knowledge of Building Design & construction, sensitivity to land, her waters and natural resources. Value engineering is the backbone of our decision. The Client’s unexpressed and requested needs are the foundation for our solutions. 

    What we offer therefore are the following: 

    RESPONSIVE GREEN DESIGNS to the land, waters an natural resources 

    SMART DESIGNS promoting sustainability and 

    futuristic CRAFTED DESIGNS that speak volumes on aesthetics 

    INNOVATIVE DESIGNS based on lead user technologies 

    Employing Eco-effective construction techniques to reduce over-engineering of building structures. 

    Employing techniques like Digital Parametric architecture to come up with numerous design solutions for complex time-consuming iterations. 

    We do not entertain just any client. We select projects that entertain most interesting challenges and offer penetrating and spreading impact. For us, green design is a mission, not just an enterprise.

    Services
    • Architecture Design
    • Interiors & Furniture Design
    • landscape architecture
    • Solar power generation and services.
    Service areas
    India and UAE
    Company awards
    NA
    Address
    No.25/1, 2nd Cross, Akkamma Block, Dinnur Main road
    560032 Bengaluru
    India
    +91-9620319962 www.ideinlabarchitects.com
    Legal disclosure

    IdeinLab Architects is a multi-disciplinary architectural firm. It was
    founded on the commitment to promote Innovation Based Green Design that promoted green living even after the design got implemented. Our shade of Green is hued with knowledge of Building Design & construction, sensitivity to land, her waters and natural resources. Value engineering is the backbone of our decision. The Client’s unexpressed and requested needs are the foundation for our solutions.

    Reviews

    Tanveer Ullakhan
    about 3 years ago
      Add SEO element