IdeinLab Architects is a multi-disciplinary architectural firm. It was founded on the commitment to promote Innovation Based Green Design that promoted green living even after the design got implemented.

Our shade of Green is hued with knowledge of Building Design & construction, sensitivity to land, her waters and natural resources. Value engineering is the backbone of our decision. The Client’s unexpressed and requested needs are the foundation for our solutions.

What we offer therefore are the following:

RESPONSIVE GREEN DESIGNS to the land, waters an natural resources

SMART DESIGNS promoting sustainability and

futuristic CRAFTED DESIGNS that speak volumes on aesthetics

INNOVATIVE DESIGNS based on lead user technologies

Employing Eco-effective construction techniques to reduce over-engineering of building structures.

Employing techniques like Digital Parametric architecture to come up with numerous design solutions for complex time-consuming iterations.

We do not entertain just any client. We select projects that entertain most interesting challenges and offer penetrating and spreading impact. For us, green design is a mission, not just an enterprise.