Square7 Architects &amp; Interior Designers
Architects in Pune
Reviews (15)
    Nest

    Square7 is a practice  which contribute's to architecture & interiors by creating  seamless integration of open and built spaces through thorough project management & specialised design management processes. 

    Services
    • architectural design
    • Interior Space Planning and design
    • Project Management & Design Management
    Service areas
    • Commercial and Residential sector
    • Pune
    Company awards
    Numerous Satisfied clients 
    Address
    77/A Kasturba Society Alandi Road
    411015 Pune
    India
    +91-7507599880 www.square7architects.com

    Reviews

    Shivam Malvia
    Ashwin and Rohan are through professionals in there work of Interior designing, we did consultation with them for our house in Rohan Abhilasha, the house is based on Bohemian theme which was so well designed by them that in fact it looks better then even the 3d models I will highly recommend there services for anyone looking out for Architecture and Interior designing
    4 months ago
    Nilesh Sonagra
    Mr Ashwin & Mr Rohan and Entire Square 7 Architect team is very professional. Mr Ashwin knows the current trend in Interior design as he frequently travelled across the world... Our Penthouse in Viman Nagar is beautifully designed and as per our expectations and budget Carpenter Team lead by Omprakash ji , Electrical team by Bhushan ji, False ceiling POP by Akram ji , Painting by Manoj ji, Sofa Curtain by Khemraj ji all are very professional and polite.They never say No to any suggestions or modification.. Finishing is also top notch.. After sales service is also very important and entire team is available for same.. I will recommend to Everyone just to Visit his office once and you will get convinced... We are very Happy..🙂
    3 months ago
    Emelia Fernandes
    Square 7 Team is extremely talented and highly recommended. Thank you for designing our perfect home. The entire team patiently listens, gives modern ideas and has executed the overall project in our budget with exceptional quality and on time delivery. Thank you once again and Wishing you all the very best.
    5 months ago
