Niche Habitats
Interior Designers & Decorators in Secunderabad—Telangana. India
    Niche Habitats is an interior design and construction company, providing solutions for residential, commercial and industrial projects. From a humble start in the construction industry, we have successfully ventured into interior design and decor, executing projects of all scales. We also undertake turnkey projects involving structural modifications, undertaking structural changes, wood work, plumbing, electrical, furniture, soft furnishings, final finishing, and landscaping.

    We have developed a niche for ourselves in the interior decoration industry by providing up-scale end-to-end solutions for all the customer’s needs. Our dedicated and skilled team of professionals work in a unified manner to bring about change without any compromise on quality.

    Services
    Interior Design and execution of residential and commercial space
    Service areas
    Secunderabad—Telangana. India
    Address
    10, Raghava Colony, Transport Road, Secunderabad
    500009 Secunderabad—Telangana. India
    India
    +91-9391017875 nichehabitats.com
