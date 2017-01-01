Your browser is out-of-date.

Crewel Fabric From Zia Enterprises
Textiles & Upholstery in Delhi
    Description/Specification 

    We pride ourselves on being among the preeminent designers and manufacturers of truly glorious hand embroidered Crewel fabrics. Each piece we sell is a masterpiece produced by highly skilled artisans at our production facilities in Kashmir . We also offer a wide-range of magnificent Crewel fabric made-ups. Included are cushion covers, bedspreads, draperies and curtains, tablecloths, durries, throws and shams.

    Equally renowned are our Chain Stitch Rugs and other splendid floor coverings. Additionally we offer a fabulous line of pure Pashmina and Pashmina/Silk blend Shawls and Stoles

    We are rapidly becoming the preferred source for many of the world's foremost decorators, home furnishing importers and upscale department stores. They know the strength of our on-going design development and customer design assistance, the unsurpassed quality of our goods, our competitive prices, our dedication to customer satisfaction and our reliable, timely delivery. Please visit at ziaenterprises.com to have more information about our amazing products.

    Services
    Made to order
    Service areas
    All over the world
    Address
    23 Nizamuddin East
    110013 Delhi
    India
    +91-9971406401 www.ziaenterprises.com

    Reviews

    Mani K Trihima
    Website is impressive but they are not prompt. It seems they have no interest in local Indian customers. So if you're an Indian and cannot pay in dollars you're useless for them. If the approach is so unprofessional they are not to be relied upon.
    12 months ago
    MR Techical
    Best fabric
    about 5 years ago
