Snow King Retreat
Other Businesses in Shimla
    Snow King Retreat - Hotel in Shimla provide all accommodation for tourist, honeymoon couple, Families homes, seminar, corporate meeting and conference hall.

    Services
    Hotel, Restaurant, and hospitality
    Service areas
    Shimla, Kufri, and Fagu
    Company awards
    Snow King Retreat – Fagu Top, Shimla ! Winner of Best Resorts in Shimla from Brands Academy – Service Excellence Award 2012/13 and 2013/14
    Address
    Fagu Top Shimla
    171209 Shimla
    India
    +91-9876139666 www.snowkingretreat.com
    Legal disclosure

    Snow King Retreat
    Fagu Top, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, India. Phone Number: +91-177-6450766, Fax-+91-1783-239068 Mobile +91-9816039666-65 Email : snowkingretreat.sim@gmail.com

    Corporate Office C-104, Industrial Area, Phase 7, Mohali, Punjab, India Ph. +91-172-4017783 Mobile +91-98761-39666 chd.snowkingretreat@gmail.com

    Reviews

    Vinay Yadawa
    Hill Top restaurant to enjoy cup of Tea/Coffee with light snacks in the valley. They do have provisions for stay, good hospitality.
    3 months ago
    Paromita Mazumdar
    It's a good stay option in fagu, but it has very less or more appropriately no open space with in the resort, also they have many dine in options like resturants & lounge, but hardly any of them are operational. Hence we couldn't enjoyed any of them. Also few of the amenities in the game room are chargeable with a steep rate. Expected a better experience, but hard luck for us.
    2 months ago
    Deepak Bankapur
    Awesome place. Great food and hospitality. Must visit once, you will soak into the nature
    3 months ago
