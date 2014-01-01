Your browser is out-of-date.

Anagram Architects
Architects in New Delhi
Reviews (8)
    The Digit

    Anagram Architects is an architectural design practice established by Vaibhav Dimri and Madhav Raman in New Delhi in 2001. The partners are graduate architects from the School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi. The firm’s practice is diverse and encompasses public infrastructure planning, urban design, architecture, sceneography, broadcast design, furniture design and interior design.

    Our young and dynamic firm has very rapidly garnered national and international acclaim for designs that span across the spectrum, from modest residences to large public infrastructure facilities. Through our work we attempt to enrich elemental modernity with intensive research into traditional as well as non-conventional practices, evolving culturally relevant, contextually responsive and resource efficient design solutions.

    Services
    • infrastructure planning
    • urban design
    • architecture
    • sceneography
    • broadcast design
    • furniture design and interior design
    Service areas
    New Delhi
    Company awards
    Address
    K- 110, Basement, Hauz Khas Enclave, New Delhi
    110016 New Delhi
    India
    +91-1126522137 www.angramarchitcets.com

    Reviews

    SushantSHARMA abcd2moneyATgmailDOTcom
    despite several requests could not speak to the principal architect - they are too busy and don't really appreciate appreciate a Customer's interest or his time. A sad example of professionalism
    9 months ago
    Ravi Prakash Gaur
    Awasome architects
    9 months ago
    SUSHANT SOURAV
    Nice architect firm, they are famous for creative designs.
    over 3 years ago
