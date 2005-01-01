Your browser is out-of-date.

Land Design landscape architects
Landscape Architects in Mumbai
    Town development at Konkan
    Terrace Garden at Chembur
    Garden landscape for Bungalow at Chembur
    Weekend home at Lonavala
    Amby Valley Bungalow landscape
    Commercial terrace garden
    Since the establishment in 2005, Land Design has developed a highly reliable reputation for delivering excellence in our design approach and in our generation of sustainable and creative ideas in landscape design and construction.The design philosophy is simply to create spaces to live in and enjoy and the approach to design is process-orientated where the site, context and client requirements are analyzed to reveal unique project characteristics to be reflected ultimately in a design solution. The focus is to integrate the Landscape and the Architecture in seamless bond.

    Services
    Landscape design and construction
    Service areas
    MUMBAI
    Address
    G-4, Leela Apartments, S.V. Road, opposite Golden Tobacco company ltd., Vile Parle-West.
    400056 Mumbai
    India
    +91-2265776114 landdesign.in
