balabharathi pvc &amp; upvc interior Salem
Kitchen Manufacturers in Salem, Tamil Nadu, India
Reviews (25)
Projects

    upvc interiors in karur , balabharathi pvc & upvc interior Salem Multi-Family house
    +5
    upvc interiors in karur
    UPVC Interiors work in namakkal 9663000555, balabharathi pvc & upvc interior Salem Multi-Family house
    +9
    UPVC Interiors work in namakkal 9663000555
    upvc interiors salem 9663000555, balabharathi pvc & upvc interior Salem Small kitchens
    +4
    upvc interiors salem 9663000555
    upvc modular kitchen design 9663000555, balabharathi pvc & upvc interior Salem Modern kitchen
    +4
    upvc modular kitchen design 9663000555
    upvc interiors salem upvc modular kitchen salem 9663000555, balabharathi pvc & upvc interior Salem Modern kitchen Plastic Wood effect
    +7
    upvc interiors salem upvc modular kitchen salem 9663000555
    upvc interiors salem , balabharathi pvc & upvc interior Salem Modern media room Plastic Wood effect
    upvc interiors salem
    Modular kitchen, PVC kitchen cabinets, kitchen cabinets, upvc doors and windows manufacturers, PVC ceiling, PVC partitions, PVC sections and frames, PVC wall paneling, PVC sheets manufacturers, prefab houses and cabinets, PVC ply sheets, PVC furniture in India

    Services
    • PVC wardrobes
    • PVC Modular kitchen cabinet
    • PVC Loft covering
    • pvc dressing table
    • PVC showcases
    • PVC pooja room
    • PVC cupboards
    • PVC book shelf
    • PVC storage box
    • PVC ceiling
    • PVC Doors
    Service areas
    • Salem
    • coimbatore
    • CHENNAI
    • banaglore
    • erode
    • hosur
    • trichy
    • Tamil Nadu
    • India
    Address
    Polt No:C-15,Sidco Industrial Estate,Reddiyur,
    636004 Salem, Tamil Nadu
    India
    +91-9663000555 www.pvcinteriors.com

    Reviews

    Sathish M
    Best upvc modular kitchen work on Salem Low budget home interior work in Salem Jomson upvc brand 20 year warranty
    5 months ago
    Kaviyarasan GK
    Excellent service. Low Cost. Premium material. Classic look. Contemporary style. 20 years warranty. Very much impressed with Bala Bharati UPVC works.
    3 months ago
    Prabakaran Veeramani
    I am feeling really great for choosing Balabharathi Interiors for my UPVC cupboard work. Whole family is really happy with their work and the nature of the staffs behaviour. Thanks to Revanth and Arul for making it smooth and I really appreciate their dedication towards the work and they very much care about the end result. Best quality with budget friendly moreover very good customer service. Worth choosing them. Thanks to the team for making my home beautiful. :)
    4 months ago
