WALL TART
Designers in Gurgaon
    • Wall Arts & Sculptures : Gurgaon Villa, WALL TART WALL TART Classic style houses Copper/Bronze/Brass Amber/Gold
    Wall Arts & Sculptures : Gurgaon Villa, WALL TART WALL TART Classic style walls & floors Copper/Bronze/Brass Amber/Gold
    Wall Arts & Sculptures : Gurgaon Villa, WALL TART WALL TART Classic style living room Copper/Bronze/Brass Amber/Gold
    Wall Arts & Sculptures : Gurgaon Villa

    Wall Tart was born in 2010 with a vision to alienate dullness from this world space by space.We are the pioneer company pan India, curating wall arts & installations for different spaces. We aim to weave design and beautiful aesthetics in each surrounding using metal  like brass, copper, steel etc and other mixed mediums. We have been graced to work in residential and commercial projects working with a varied bunch of clients and architects.  

    Exploring Indian arts with metals is our forté

    Services
    • Wall Arts
    • Wall Installation
    • sculptures
    • Kids Room theme Arts
    Service areas
    Wall Decor
    Company awards
    featured in wonder women India and known extensively for contributing articles in blogs.
    Address
    23- Orange drive, Malibu Town
    122018 Gurgaon
    India
    +91-9811864307 www.walltartdecor.com

    Reviews

    Best place for your house Wall Art
    about 2 months ago
    Show all 6 reviews
