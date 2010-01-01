Wall Tart was born in 2010 with a vision to alienate dullness from this world space by space.We are the pioneer company pan India, curating wall arts & installations for different spaces. We aim to weave design and beautiful aesthetics in each surrounding using metal like brass, copper, steel etc and other mixed mediums. We have been graced to work in residential and commercial projects working with a varied bunch of clients and architects.

Exploring Indian arts with metals is our forté