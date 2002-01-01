DD architects

started in 2002 in Thrissur, Kerala. DD architects is a leading design intensive Architectural firm in Kerala and have won awards for their works consecutively for the last 3 years.

DD architect’s studio is a space for design; we want it to grow into a space for research into architecture and indigenous knowledge systems. The studio would like to encourage architects, craftsmen and young creative minds to interact, share and develop creative expressions. The studio is inspired from local technologies and has a contemporary flavor – it expresses our attitude towards design and architecture.

We believe materials and buildings essentially have life. Beauty in Architecture can be achieved through a certain harmony between the structure, nature and its occupants.