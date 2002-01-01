Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
dd Architects
Architects in Thrissur
Overview 6Projects (6) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (10)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Residence , dd Architects dd Architects Asian style houses
    Residence , dd Architects dd Architects Asian style houses
    Residence
    Meera & Dinesh Residence , dd Architects dd Architects Rustic style walls & floors
    Meera & Dinesh Residence , dd Architects dd Architects Rustic style houses
    Meera & Dinesh Residence , dd Architects dd Architects Rustic style living room
    +2
    Meera & Dinesh Residence
    Krishnakumar Residence Interiors, dd Architects dd Architects Classic style bedroom
    Krishnakumar Residence Interiors, dd Architects dd Architects Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
    Krishnakumar Residence Interiors, dd Architects dd Architects Classic style dining room
    +2
    Krishnakumar Residence Interiors
    Rafiq Residence, dd Architects dd Architects Modern houses
    Rafiq Residence, dd Architects dd Architects Modern living room
    Rafiq Residence, dd Architects dd Architects Modern living room
    +2
    Rafiq Residence
    Hari C & Vanaja Residence, dd Architects dd Architects Modern living room
    Hari C & Vanaja Residence, dd Architects dd Architects Modern dining room
    Hari C & Vanaja Residence, dd Architects dd Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    +2
    Hari C & Vanaja Residence
    dd Architects Office, dd Architects dd Architects Rustic style houses
    dd Architects Office, dd Architects dd Architects Rustic style living room
    dd Architects Office, dd Architects dd Architects Rustic style study/office
    +1
    dd Architects Office

    DD architects

    started in 2002 in Thrissur, Kerala. DD architects is a leading design intensive Architectural firm in Kerala and have won awards for their works consecutively for the last 3 years.

    DD architect’s studio is a space for design; we want it to grow into a space for research into architecture and indigenous knowledge systems. The studio would like to encourage architects, craftsmen and young creative minds to interact, share and develop creative expressions. The studio is inspired from local technologies and has a contemporary flavor – it expresses our attitude towards design and architecture.

    We believe materials and buildings essentially have life. Beauty in Architecture can be achieved through a certain harmony between the structure, nature and its occupants.

    Services
    • architectural design
    • Conservation
    • Urban Revitalization
    • landscaping
    • Interior Design
    Service areas
    ALL KERALA and Thrissur
    Company awards
    • • Presented award at function organized by Thrissur Pouravali as a mark of honour for the contributions to the town
    • • Presented the best worker award by IIA Kerala chapter.
    • • IIA Gold leaf award for Sreepada Dance Kalari -2011.
    • • Certificate of appreciation for Vadakke Chira project in IIA State Awards 2012.
    • • Selected as one of the 50 most interesting practices in India by Architects under 40 years by Architecture and Interiors Magazine, Mumbai
    • • Commendation for design of “ dd architects studio” in IIA Asian paints Royale, State Award for Excellence in Architecture 2013
    • • Selected for UNESCO Asia Pacific Award for Excellence 2015 for Conservation of Sree Vadakkunnathan Temple. (The first time, a project from South India selected.)
    Address
    DD Architects, New Agraharam, Poonkunnam
    680002 Thrissur
    India
    +91956713111104872382310 www.ddarchitects.in
    Legal disclosure

    ·     Presented award at function organized by Thrissur Pouravali as a mark of honour for the contributions to the town

    ·         Presented the best worker award by IIA Kerala chapter.

    ·         IIA Gold leaf award for Sreepada Dance Kalari -2011.

    ·         Certificate of appreciation for Vadakke Chira project in IIA State Awards 2012.

    ·         Selected as one of the 50 most interesting practices in India by Architects under 40 years by Architecture and Interiors Magazine, Mumbai

    ·         Commendation for design of “ dd architects studio” in IIA Asian paints Royale, State Award for Excellence in Architecture 2013

    ·         Selected for UNESCO Asia Pacific Award for Excellence 2015 for Conservation of Sree Vadakkunnathan Temple. (The first time, a project from South India selected.)

    Reviews

    Mohammed Ansar
    One of the welcoming office where they practice kerala architecture in its finest way
    6 months ago
    Aishwarya Sidharthan
    One of the only few remaining architectural firms that stays true to roots and the exp erience of design. Great utilization of local craftsmanship.
    10 months ago
    Arundhathi M Kesavan
    Really wonderful working experience and exposure to architectural world combining indigenous techniques and materials along with traditional and contemporary style in its line.☺️☺️
    11 months ago
    Show all 10 reviews
      Add SEO element