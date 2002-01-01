DD architects
started in 2002 in Thrissur, Kerala. DD architects is a leading design intensive Architectural firm in Kerala and have won awards for their works consecutively for the last 3 years.
DD architect’s studio is a space for design; we want it to grow into a space for research into architecture and indigenous knowledge systems. The studio would like to encourage architects, craftsmen and young creative minds to interact, share and develop creative expressions. The studio is inspired from local technologies and has a contemporary flavor – it expresses our attitude towards design and architecture.
We believe materials and buildings essentially have life. Beauty in Architecture can be achieved through a certain harmony between the structure, nature and its occupants.
- Services
- architectural design
- Conservation
- Urban Revitalization
- landscaping
- Interior Design
- Service areas
- ALL KERALA and Thrissur
- Company awards
- • Presented award at function organized by Thrissur Pouravali as a mark of honour for the contributions to the town
- • Presented the best worker award by IIA Kerala chapter.
- • IIA Gold leaf award for Sreepada Dance Kalari -2011.
- • Certificate of appreciation for Vadakke Chira project in IIA State Awards 2012.
- • Selected as one of the 50 most interesting practices in India by Architects under 40 years by Architecture and Interiors Magazine, Mumbai
- • Commendation for design of “ dd architects studio” in IIA Asian paints Royale, State Award for Excellence in Architecture 2013
- • Selected for UNESCO Asia Pacific Award for Excellence 2015 for Conservation of Sree Vadakkunnathan Temple. (The first time, a project from South India selected.)
- Address
-
DD Architects, New Agraharam, Poonkunnam
680002 Thrissur
India
+91956713111104872382310 www.ddarchitects.in
· Presented award at function organized by Thrissur Pouravali as a mark of honour for the contributions to the town
· Presented the best worker award by IIA Kerala chapter.
· IIA Gold leaf award for Sreepada Dance Kalari -2011.
· Certificate of appreciation for Vadakke Chira project in IIA State Awards 2012.
· Selected as one of the 50 most interesting practices in India by Architects under 40 years by Architecture and Interiors Magazine, Mumbai
· Commendation for design of “ dd architects studio” in IIA Asian paints Royale, State Award for Excellence in Architecture 2013
· Selected for UNESCO Asia Pacific Award for Excellence 2015 for Conservation of Sree Vadakkunnathan Temple. (The first time, a project from South India selected.)