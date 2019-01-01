Your browser is out-of-date.

Akruti Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pune
Reviews (1)
    Pune
    Address
    Pune
    India

    Reviews

    Sonal Joglekar Sonal Joglekar
    I had the pleasure of getting my home renovated recently from Akruti Interiors. I must say that Bharati is a through professional and a wonderful person to work with. Right from the conceptualisation to drawing up the plans to selections to the actual work to the completion within timelines and finally to the fine finishing of the entire project, Bharati has been absolutely flawless and perfect. Her knowledge, talent and creativity are a super combination. She has the knack of figuring out what the client needs are and matching them with the available options and that too well within the budget. This enabled us to create our dream home. Hard working, focused and having an eye for detail is how I would describe her. I wish Bharati the very best and would strongly recommend her. I look forward to associating with Akruti Interiors again.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: March 2019
