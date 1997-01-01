We would like to introduce ourselves as a leading and award winning architectural consultancy, based out of Bangalore.

We offer the complete set of solutions in the diverse fields of Urban Planning, Architecture, Interior Design, Landscape Design and Three-D Animation and Visualization services. We have successfully completed over three hundred projects in the last two decades across India and abroad. Creating unique concepts, complementing them with adequate amount of details and finally implementing them in construction, are our forte. Projects conceptualized and designed by us, such as Infosys Mangala, Mangalore, Jal Bhavan, Bangalore and Hanging Gardens, Bangalore, to name just a few, have won much acclaim in the past.

We believe our designs reflect a distinct originality of thought that goes beyond the everyday staidness of mediocrity. Combining planning parameters with well-researched data make our designs state of the art and cost effective.

We have been strong proponents of ‘responsible architecture’; the architecture that respects the environment by consuming less energy, material and effort. Many of our projects are LEED Certified sustainable habitats.