We would like to introduce ourselves as a leading and award winning architectural consultancy, based out of Bangalore.
We offer the complete set of solutions in the diverse fields of Urban Planning, Architecture, Interior Design, Landscape Design and Three-D Animation and Visualization services. We have successfully completed over three hundred projects in the last two decades across India and abroad. Creating unique concepts, complementing them with adequate amount of details and finally implementing them in construction, are our forte. Projects conceptualized and designed by us, such as Infosys Mangala, Mangalore, Jal Bhavan, Bangalore and Hanging Gardens, Bangalore, to name just a few, have won much acclaim in the past.
We believe our designs reflect a distinct originality of thought that goes beyond the everyday staidness of mediocrity. Combining planning parameters with well-researched data make our designs state of the art and cost effective.
We have been strong proponents of ‘responsible architecture’; the architecture that respects the environment by consuming less energy, material and effort. Many of our projects are LEED Certified sustainable habitats.
- Services
- Architectural
- Interior
- Engineering
- landscape
- Urban planning
- 3D Visualization and Animation
- Project Management
- Service areas
- CORPORATES- Tech Parks
- SEZ
- Offices RESIDENTIAL- Apartments
- villas
- Townships COMMERCIAL- Mixed Use
- Retail
- Shopping Malls EDUCATION- Schools
- Colleges
- Universities HOSPITALITY- Hotels
- Resorts
- Restaurants
- Theme Parks RESARCH & HEALTHCARE- Hospitals
- clinics
- Labs INDUSTRIAL- Factories
- Manufacturing Units
- bangalore
- Show all 16 service areas
- Company awards
- Architect of the Year” Award by “Bangalore Monthly” in 1997.
- Citations from the
- Chief Minister of Karnataka, for planning, designing and supervising the construction of “Infosys Mangala – Infosys Software Development Centre”, Mangalore, in September 2000.
- Minister of Urban Development, Karnataka for Planning, Designing and supervising the construction of “Jal Bhavan – The Corporate Office of Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board, in October 2002.
- Managing Director, KUWDB for planning, designing and supervising the construction of “Indian Water Works Association Building”, Bangalore, in December 2003
- Minister of Agriculture, Karnataka for Planning, Designing and supervising the construction of “Jal Mandali – Chief Engineer’s Office – KUWDB” Dharwad, in January 2004.
- Ramana Maharshi Seva Kendra Trust, Bangalore, for planning, designing and supervising the construction of “Ramana Maharshi Spiritual Centre” Bangalore,
- Address
-
560025 Bangalore
India
+91-9036088800 www.ideacentrearchitects.com