Vivitsu Design
Interior Architects in Jodhpur
Reviews (7)
    • Restaurants, Vivitsu Design Vivitsu Design Classic style dining room Turquoise
    Restaurants, Vivitsu Design Vivitsu Design Classic style dining room Beige
    Restaurants, Vivitsu Design Vivitsu Design Asian style corridor, hallway & stairs Amber/Gold
    Restaurants
    Bedroom Designs, Vivitsu Design Vivitsu Design Modern style bedroom
    Bedroom Designs, Vivitsu Design Vivitsu Design Modern style bedroom
    Bedroom Designs, Vivitsu Design Vivitsu Design Modern style bedroom
    Bedroom Designs

    We design to inspire you & others by adding - an extra in the ordinary!! Vivitsu Design is backed by a team of dedicated and expert professionals, who possess vast industry experience and knowledge of their domains. The team possesses sound knowledge of environmental planning, restoration, conservation of historical properties, Interior decoration, construction and engineering. Our teams work with mutual understanding for planning, conceptualization, and implementing of the projects.

    Services
    Architecture, Interiors, and Project Management
    Service areas
    Jodhpur, Udaipur, and Rajasthan
    Address
    383 Umaid Heritage
    342010 Jodhpur
    India
    +91-9828012349 www.vivitsudesign.com

    Reviews

    Dinesh s.sharma
    Innovative & Professional people leaded by Mr Kushagra Kothari..... 👍.... Good luck
    about 1 year ago
    rajesh singhvi
    Superb team of professionals gave me the best guidelines for my project Every detail of the planning was done in such depth that it was easy for contractor to implement Wish u guys all the very best for future
    about 1 year ago
    Rochak Khandelwal
    Authenticity in Design !!
    about 2 years ago
