Design Atelier
Interior Designers & Decorators in New Delhi
    Concept to Execution
    Talwar Residence, Defence Colony
    Sinochem India Office
    ISAAC, Skin Clinic and Wellness Centre

    Atelier is a Delhi based Interior Design firm led by Arunima Subramanium. We have designed and executed a wide variety of Commercial and Residential Interior Design projects. 

    Our designs are synonymous with innovation and perfection. We believe in natural elements, and a people-centric approach to design. We optimize natural light and air to create well lit and ventilated environments. Our experience   of having curated Exhibitions of Contemporary Indian Art for Art Galleries like Birla Art & Lifestyle, lends an artistic feel to our designs. Each project at Atelier is treated like a work of art. Just as every brush stroke,  every stroke of the palette knife, every shade of  colour make up a canvas, in our designs every line, form, every detail make up a space.

    Services
    commercial spaces Office spaces Residential Spaces
    Company awards
    • Project ISAAC published in Anniversary issue of India’s leading design magazine, Design Matrix. • Attended Trade Fair and Conference – ABITAIRE IL TEMPO 2012 on the Interior Design Industry at Verona, Italy, invited as part of the Indian delegation by VeronaFiere Lems.
    Address
    H-4, Press Apartments, 23 I P Extension
    110092 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9811633284 www.thedesignatelier.ca
