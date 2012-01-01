Atelier is a Delhi based Interior Design firm led by Arunima Subramanium. We have designed and executed a wide variety of Commercial and Residential Interior Design projects.

Our designs are synonymous with innovation and perfection. We believe in natural elements, and a people-centric approach to design. We optimize natural light and air to create well lit and ventilated environments. Our experience of having curated Exhibitions of Contemporary Indian Art for Art Galleries like Birla Art & Lifestyle, lends an artistic feel to our designs. Each project at Atelier is treated like a work of art. Just as every brush stroke, every stroke of the palette knife, every shade of colour make up a canvas, in our designs every line, form, every detail make up a space.