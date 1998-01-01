ABM Architects is a professionally managed and structured architectural and interior design firm based in Mumbai, India. After a decade of practice,Alfaz Miller (Principal Architect and Director) set up the independent design firm in 1982. He heads one of the leading architecture and design practices in the country with offices in Mumbai. ABM's wide experience spans major institutional and corporate projects, private buildings, offices, airports, hotels, health and residential spaces. The firm enjoys a reputation for architecture and design solutions that are responsive, committed and comprehensive, and most importantly, varied and proactive. The key understanding is that every job is unique in size, budget and requirements and hence requires individual treatment. This is reflected in the firm's creative ability and technical expertise from concept to construction of each project. The skilled, seamless workforce of over 45 in-house architects, designer and engineers is ably supported by the most competent structural and service consultants. Design excellence, widely acclaimed by the many awards and citations received, is furthered by limiting the number of projects handled by senior associates to not more than three at a time. This policy ensures that the design team assumes a complete, focused responsibility towards outstanding implementation. Client satisfaction has always been the firm's principle objective - its success measured by the repeat assignments that have been awarded to ABM at multiple locations. ABMs inhouse MEP team is headed by Mr. Nimesh Shah and employs 12 engineers who closely interact with the architects and interior designers to deliver comprehensive services to each project. Every ABM creation aims to create a timeless aesthetic with functional design - an objective that has guided the firm since inception and has helped assemble appropriate design vision, methodology and management tools.