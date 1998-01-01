ABM Architects is a professionally managed and structured architectural and interior design firm based in Mumbai, India. After a decade of practice,Alfaz Miller (Principal Architect and Director) set up the independent design firm in 1982. He heads one of the leading architecture and design practices in the country with offices in Mumbai. ABM's wide experience spans major institutional and corporate projects, private buildings, offices, airports, hotels, health and residential spaces. The firm enjoys a reputation for architecture and design solutions that are responsive, committed and comprehensive, and most importantly, varied and proactive. The key understanding is that every job is unique in size, budget and requirements and hence requires individual treatment. This is reflected in the firm's creative ability and technical expertise from concept to construction of each project. The skilled, seamless workforce of over 45 in-house architects, designer and engineers is ably supported by the most competent structural and service consultants. Design excellence, widely acclaimed by the many awards and citations received, is furthered by limiting the number of projects handled by senior associates to not more than three at a time. This policy ensures that the design team assumes a complete, focused responsibility towards outstanding implementation. Client satisfaction has always been the firm's principle objective - its success measured by the repeat assignments that have been awarded to ABM at multiple locations. ABMs inhouse MEP team is headed by Mr. Nimesh Shah and employs 12 engineers who closely interact with the architects and interior designers to deliver comprehensive services to each project. Every ABM creation aims to create a timeless aesthetic with functional design - an objective that has guided the firm since inception and has helped assemble appropriate design vision, methodology and management tools.
- Company awards
- Our commitment and dedication to outstanding design has been rewarded and is reflected in a steadily growing list of prestigious design awards. We are proud of special recognition from our peers for our our accomplishments.
- Architectural Digest award for the top 50 Architecture firms in India
- Architect and Interiors India 2010—Award for the Architecture in the Mixed Used category for the Corporate Aviation terminal, Mumbai
- IIID — MK Design Award 2007—YES BANK head office, Mumbai
- IIID — MK Design Award 2007 for social relevance—ART MUSINGS art gallery, Mumbai
- IIID — MK Design Award 1999 for commercial spaces—TIME AVENUE showroom, Mumbai
- IIID — MK Design Award 1999—RABO RANK head office, Mumbai
- JIIA Design Award 1998 residential architecture—KESAR ENTERPRISE, Boisar
- IIID Design Award 1998 for office interior—ABN AMRO BANK, Pune
- IIID Design Award 1996 honorable mention : public place interiors—'OVEN FRESH' (retail outlet)
- IIID Design Award 1990 for best office interior—ANZ GRINDLAYS BANK, Mumbai
- Address
-
Studio Millernium, 665 Veer Savarkar Marg
400028 Mumbai
India
+91-2224444403 www.abmarchitects.com