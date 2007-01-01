Our discrepancy is more than designing a building, to add value to lives by planning human focal effective, economic and sustainable living spaces.Our aim at our projects is to invigorate our thoughts by providing perfection of simplicity, unconfound, in the right of science.With our expert, experinced and creative team which is a reflection of our philosophy, since 2007, we continue with our projects with hotels, hospitals, university buildings, shopping malls and mix-use complexes.We will continue to “design the future” with our people oriented studies and criterias that are far ahead the legislations and legal conditions.