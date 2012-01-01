Ishita Joshi – love living!! is a young firm of interior designer in Mumbai with a creative talent.

Always on the edge and on the go!

Always believe to do something new but keeping ” old is gold ” concept in mind.

We constantly make efforts to bring in the best and satisfy our clients with our creative ideas and concepts.

We don’t sell a commodity, we sell joy, gaiety, excitement. we aim at people’s hearts, not their minds.