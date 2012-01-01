Your browser is out-of-date.

Ishita Joshi Designs—Love Living!
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
Reviews (8)
Projects

    • spa & wellness centre , Ishita Joshi Designs - Love Living! Ishita Joshi Designs - Love Living! Commercial spaces Wood Amber/Gold
    spa & wellness centre , Ishita Joshi Designs - Love Living! Ishita Joshi Designs - Love Living! Commercial spaces
    spa & wellness centre , Ishita Joshi Designs - Love Living! Ishita Joshi Designs - Love Living! Commercial spaces
    spa & wellness centre
    Banquet hall, Ishita Joshi Designs - Love Living! Ishita Joshi Designs - Love Living! Commercial spaces
    Banquet hall, Ishita Joshi Designs - Love Living! Ishita Joshi Designs - Love Living! Commercial spaces
    Banquet hall, Ishita Joshi Designs - Love Living! Ishita Joshi Designs - Love Living! Commercial spaces
    Banquet hall

    Ishita Joshi – love living!! is a young firm of interior designer in Mumbai with a creative talent.
    Always on the edge and on the go!

    Always believe to do something new but keeping ” old is gold ” concept in mind.

    We constantly make efforts to bring in the best and satisfy our clients with our creative ideas and concepts.

    We don’t sell a commodity, we sell joy, gaiety, excitement. we aim at people’s hearts, not their minds.

    Services
    Interior Solutions
    Service areas
    • All over India
    • MUMBAI
    • bangalore
    • India
    Address
    502, surbhi apt, svp road,borivali west
    400092 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9167299961 www.ishitajoshi.com

    Reviews

    Aashika Joshi Aashika Joshi
    Very good and innovative designs. comfortable working experience with the whole team. Totally satisfied with the contemporary designs Within the given budget. Totally value for money. Thank You ishita Josh. all the very best .
    over 6 years ago
    Project date: April 2012
    bri552
    Amazing Design and very beautifully executed. Never wonder my house can look such a masterpeice. Keep up the good work. Thank You!
    over 6 years ago
    Project date: January 2014
    king jaat
    Nyc
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 8 reviews
