RAYON INTERIORS
Interior Designers & Decorators in Guntur
Reviews (7)
    Welcome to Rayon Interiors
    Rayon Interiors, began as a very modest interior design firm, Rayon Interiors evolved from an exclusive interior design firm to a civil and architectural planning firm. Company provides interior design and consultancy services and truncky installation for varied type of projects including corporate and housing sectors. Rayon Interiors is equipped with Architects & Interior designers, Project Engineers, Production Engineers, Purchase department, Survey (quantity) department, skilled technicians. Time management, Material management and People management are the key components of turnkey projects and our teams handle them with ease. Our success comes from meticulous planning at the very beginning of the interior design service for discerning, quality-conscious clients in experiencing outstanding design concepts: be it for their dream homes or their businesses. Personal attention goes hand in hand through the entire interior design process and also the design resources and products used from helping them out to choose special purchases of furniture, fabric, and other accessories. We make every moment memorable for our client by walking with them through the entire process of transforming their homes or business that will demand a unique and personalized expression of themselves and add to their enjoyment in getting the desired results to match their comfort and life style appeal. Our job does not end here... we make sure that we are retained for their other projects and initiate referrals.

    Services
    interiors
    Service areas
    Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Guntur
    Address
    guntur
    522006 Guntur
    India
    +91-9959084935 www.rayoninteriors.com

    Reviews

    Shiva Kumar
    Great Staff !! Very much creative people ! Must Go i would say !!
    about 1 year ago
    Sri Geethmala Photography
    “I can't say enough great things about RAYON INTERIORS! They Finished Work with in time and very Responsive and very Good Quality With Professional Manner
    about 1 year ago
    Siddharth aarya
    Rayon has essentially taught me the value of a beautiful living space. Rayon took a budget and transformed my apartment into a curated. I could not believe his creativity. So, of course, I called him when I bought a home. He has an uncanny ability to take my general taste and aesthetic and make those concrete. And on top of that, he is just a riot of a human being and a delight to be around. Could not recommend him more highly!
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
