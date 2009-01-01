Architecture BRIO is an Indian design studio based in Mumbai. Architecture BRIO is actively engaged in the creation of contextually appropriate solutions within an increasingly changing world.

Headed by Robert Verrijt (the Netherlands) and Shefali Balwani (India) it is a design-based practice focusing primarily on the fields of architecture, interior and sustainable design. Its uniqueness is that it combines European forte of detailing and pragmatism with the richness of Asian tradition and culture. It has developed a design philosophy that goes beyond the norm. Aesthetics, technological innovation and sustainability are the corner stones of its guiding philosophy.