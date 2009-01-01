Your browser is out-of-date.

Architecture BRIO
Architects in Mumbai
Reviews (10)
Projects

    • Tala Treehouse Villa, Architecture BRIO Architecture BRIO Tropical style bedroom
    Tala Treehouse Villa
    House on a Stream, Architecture BRIO Architecture BRIO Tropical style garden
    House on a Stream, Architecture BRIO Architecture BRIO Balcony
    House on a Stream, Architecture BRIO Architecture BRIO Balcony
    House on a Stream
    Riparian House, Architecture BRIO Architecture BRIO Modern garden
    Riparian House, Architecture BRIO Architecture BRIO Modern garden
    Riparian House, Architecture BRIO Architecture BRIO Roof
    +3
    Riparian House

    Architecture BRIO is an Indian design studio based in Mumbai. Architecture BRIO is actively engaged in the creation of contextually appropriate solutions within an increasingly changing world.

    Headed by Robert Verrijt (the Netherlands) and Shefali Balwani (India) it is a design-based practice focusing primarily on the fields of architecture, interior and sustainable design. Its uniqueness is that it combines European forte of detailing and pragmatism with the richness of Asian tradition and culture. It has developed a design philosophy that goes beyond the norm. Aesthetics, technological innovation and sustainability are the corner stones of its guiding philosophy.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • residential
    • institutional
    • Commercial
    • art
    • Design
    • public
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    • MUMBAI
    • Pune
    • Sikkim
    • kolkata
    • Goa
    • etc.
    Company awards
    2014 NDTV GROHE Design and Architecture Awards House Design of the Year—House on a Stream 2010 CSI Architecture & Design Excellence Awards 2010, India Best Emerging Interior / Architecture Firm Award 2009 nominated for Zumtobel Group Award for Sustainability and Humanity in the Built Environment 2009 Staff Accomodation for Magic Bus 20+10+X World Architecture Community Awards 2nd Cycle Voted by Honorary Members: Staff Accomodation for Magic Bus 2008 Unorthodocks Competition, Rotterdam 3rd prize Floris Cornelisse + Robert Verrijt Europan 8 Enschede, the Netherlands 1st prize Floris Cornelisse + Robert Verrijt Revitalization of Banganga crematorium, Mumbai 2nd prize Shefali Balwani + Romil Sheth
    Address
    Vasant House, Ground Floor, 19th Road
    400052 Mumbai
    India
    +91-2226000192 www.architecturebrio.com

    Reviews

    コウテイヨウ
    Very professional, highly recommended!
    4 months ago
    Deepak Mishra / Toshi
    This is really very nice experience
    3 months ago
    Engineer IBI
    Amazing experience working with wonderful management and dedicated team.
    4 months ago
    Show all 10 reviews
