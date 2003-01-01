Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Natural Fibres Export
Furniture & Accessories in Jaipur
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Natural Fibres Export: Crossing The Ocean - Home Furnishing, Natural Fibres Export Natural Fibres Export Dining roomChairs & benches Cotton Blue
    Natural Fibres Export: Crossing The Ocean - Home Furnishing, Natural Fibres Export Natural Fibres Export Dining roomChairs & benches Cotton Blue
    Natural Fibres Export: Crossing The Ocean - Home Furnishing, Natural Fibres Export Natural Fibres Export Living roomStools & chairs Cotton Blue
    +6
    Natural Fibres Export: Crossing The Ocean - Home Furnishing
    Natural Fibres Ottomans & Poufs , Natural Fibres Export Natural Fibres Export Living roomStools & chairs
    Natural Fibres Ottomans & Poufs , Natural Fibres Export Natural Fibres Export Living roomStools & chairs
    Natural Fibres Ottomans & Poufs , Natural Fibres Export Natural Fibres Export Living roomStools & chairs
    +55
    Natural Fibres Ottomans & Poufs
    Interior Design Ideas, Natural Fibres Export Natural Fibres Export Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Interior Design Ideas, Natural Fibres Export Natural Fibres Export Interior landscaping
    Interior Design Ideas, Natural Fibres Export Natural Fibres Export Interior landscaping
    +8
    Interior Design Ideas

    Since the year 2003 Natural Fibres Export manufacture and export home decor products. We are manufacture and export tradtional home decorative products including kilim rugs, kilim poufs, kilim pillows, kilim bench, kilim ottomans etc. and also modern home decorative products including moroccan pillows, printed cushion covers, embroided cushion covers, cotton cushion covers, natural area rugs, printed rugs, embroided rugs, shaggy rugs, runners, outdoor rugs, upholstered benches, stools, ottomans, ladies handbags and more.

    All of our products are made of natural fibers and are Hand Made / Hand Woven. We have existing customers from worldwide including USA, Germany, China, UK, Australia, Singapore, France etc. These customers faith gives us more inspiration to work hard. 

    These home furnishing products range started from soft furnishing cushion covers, kilim cushion covers, modern design cushion covers, pillows and Rugs, Kilim Rugs, Kilim Carpets, Outdoor Rugs, Natural Fiber Rugs, Outdoor rugs and Kilim Benches, Upholstered Benches, Jute Benches, Ottoman Benches and Stools, Foot stools, ottomans furniture and Sofas, Chairs, Upholstered Sofas, Upholstered Chairs, Kilim Sofas and Handbags, Kilim Bags, Jute Bags and Storage and more. 

    These can gives you an idea that we are currently manufacture more than 30 designs products every day.  We know interior decoration is an important part of home and office; you just need to pick a right product for right room.

    Services
    • Kilim Products
    • Home Furnishing like Cushion covers
    • rugs
    • carpets
    • Ottomans
    • Poufs
    • Decor products like handbags
    • pouches
    • upholstered furniture like sofas
    • Chairs
    • Benches
    • Show all 11 services
    Service areas
    worldwide and jaipur
    Address
    G-1/136, Garment Zone, Riico Industrial Area, Sitapura, Jaipur, Rajasthan, India
    302022 Jaipur
    India
    www.naturalfibres.in

    Recent mentions by the homify editorial team

      Add SEO element