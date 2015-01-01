Your browser is out-of-date.

    ZERO9 is the one-stop shop for mastery and finesse in design services. Our area of expertise spans across advertising, exhibitions, architecture and interiors for commercial & residential projects.

    We believe in an evolving and long lasting relationship with the people we connect. We place our client’s virtuous sense and taste as the focus of our works. Our sensitivities translate the client needs to reality by using innovative and state of art mediums like digital art, photography, new-age technology and material analysis. Each of our projects with a unique style has a story to tell.

    Our multi-faceted and experienced team-pool consists of architects, interior designers, exhibition designers, graphic designers, product designers, project managers, web designers,web programmers, photographers and copy writers, thus infusing a fresh versatility to every project we undertake.

    Inspired by life, we intend to generate a sense of opulence in every work we do.

    Our Mantra - 'design is boundless'

    Services
    Interiors exhibitions advertising and architecture
    Service areas
    Exhibition Design Interior Design Graphic Design Architecture MUMBAI
    Company awards
    • 2016, Bronze, A'Design Awards & Competition
    • 2016, FOAID Awards
    • 2015, Asia Pacific Property Awards.
    • 2015, iGen Top 50
    • 2015, Archaism Top 50
    • 2012, IIID Awards
    Address
    1-65, Om Heera Panna Mall, New Link Road, Oshiwara. Andheri West. Mumbai
    400053 Mumbai
    India
    +91-2242661709 www.zero9.in
    Legal disclosure

    Reviews

    Sarla Motwani
    Highly unprofessional and no work ethics
    11 months ago
    Rahul Ramchandani
    Very unprofessional behaviour and abusive environment.
    11 months ago
    Yash Mundhada
    highly unadvisable to work with them in whatsoever manner, unprofessional behaviour
    11 months ago
    Show all 10 reviews
