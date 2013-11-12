A firm that believes in the policy of serving the Aesthetic and creative needs of people and making Life beautiful....

Conceived in the year 1996 in Bangalore by Architect Interior Designer - Diinesh, having logged in 18 wonderful creative years with the able guidance of similarly creative Team of Ace designers who try to understand the needs of their Clients and plant a beaming smile on their faces by giving them the best possible service through Creative designs and trying to fulfill their desires of owning one of the best possible dwellings.

We have been designers for a number of Famous personalities, prominent amongst whom is the Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala - Sri Veerendra Heggadeji, for whom we have served as designers Architect for the past 12 years, successfully designing their individual homes, varied Educational Institutions, Colleges, Yoga Meditation Centers etc..

Apart from these we are also Interior Architects for a number of Medical Institutions and Hospitals like "Fortis Health Care", Narayana Health , Wockhardt Hospitals, Manipal Heart Foundation,, amongst others.

We extensively use CAD , 3D Max and other softwares to produce stunning works of art.

We understand complex designs and beautify them perfectly and safely. Moreover, we have a demonstrated ability to select and specify colors, finishes, fabrics, furniture, flooring and wallpapers, lighting, and other materials to conceptualize and produce aesthetic, functional, safe and elegant interiors for dwellings.