Studio I.d.e.a is primarily an architecture studio offering consultancy and turnkey services in civil, structural, architectural, interior, landscaping, project management and related fields.

A unique and out-of-the-box creative approach has made it possible for us to be entrusted with a variety of architectural & interior design projects, ranging from small residences to sprawling villas and farmhouses, design of corporate offices to renovation of elite clubs, construction of factory buildings to interiors of public sector offices.

We also manufacture contemporary straight-line furniture and accessories, under the brand 'Envyaa', customized to suit our clients' requirements