Studio idea
Architects in Dehradun
Reviews (0)
Projects

    FOUR BANYANS SPIRIT AND NATURE RESORT
    Eggcentric Cafe
    lounge bar & restaurant

    Studio I.d.e.a is primarily an architecture studio offering consultancy and turnkey services in civil, structural, architectural, interior, landscaping, project management and related fields. 

    A unique and out-of-the-box creative approach has made it possible for us to be entrusted with a variety of architectural & interior design projects, ranging from small residences to sprawling villas and farmhouses, design of corporate offices to renovation of elite clubs, construction of factory buildings to interiors of public sector offices. 

    We also manufacture contemporary straight-line furniture and accessories, under the brand 'Envyaa', customized to suit our clients' requirements

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior
    • Landscape and Furniture- drawings
    • presentation and project management.
    Service areas
    • DEHRADUN
    • GURGAON
    • NOIDA
    • DELHI
    • MUSSOORIE
    • RISHIKESH
    • HARIDWAR
    Address
    Lane C-23, Turner Road, Clement Town,
    248001 Dehradun
    India
    +91-9897000809 www.studioideaonline.com
