Quadrantz Consultants
Interior Designers & Decorators in Chennai
    Completed Residential Project Under M/s. DKS chennai
    Proposed Jewelry Showroom Interiors for M/s. Mahalakshmi Jewellers, Chennai
    Proposed Residential Interiors
    Completed Renovation Work for M/s. Co Optex MD Room Chennai

    Q u a d r a n t z  C o n s u l t a n t s is a

    team of professionals comprising of Interior designers, architects & Electrical engineers who have hands-on experience & expertise in the fields of interior designing, Interior Renovations, space planning and turnkey contracts for more than one decade. Many remarkable designs for Residence Interiors, Home Interiors, Villa Interiors, Office Interiors, Corporate Interiors, Showroom Interiors, Restaurant Interiors, Spa Interiors, Parlor Interiors, and Movie Hall Interiors & Auditorium Interiors have been exclusively conceived and executed by us.

    Every project we take up for execution undergoes meticulous planning, space optimization, aesthetic concept detailing, effective knowledge transfer and unparalleled creations through skilled workmen. Thus we ensure quality standards in every tread we step in which in fact help us to complete projects within stipulated time frames as desired by our clients. Our vision is to become one of the best Interior Designers in Chennai.

    Services
    • Interiror design & decoration on residential
    • commercial & showrooms
    Service areas
    • All Interior & Exterior
    • CHENNAI
    • RESIDENTIAL INTERIOR DESIGNERS & DECORATORS
    • COMMERCIAL INTERIOR DESIGNERS & DECORATORS
    • IT & ITES INTERIOR DESIGNERS & DECORATORS
    Address
    No.213, Brindhavan Apartments, Masthan Gori Street, Adambakkam
    600088 Chennai
    India
    +90-3052978 www.quadrantzconsultants.com
