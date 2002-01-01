Nuvo Designs is a young, dynamic and contemporary architectural practice with its office centrally located in Pune. Nuvo Designs was founded in 2002 and has, since then, slowly and steadily grown with an increasingly diverse portfolio.The firm has evolved as a multidisciplinary practice with a rapidly growing eclectic portfolio of projects comprising of residential, adaptive use, mixed use, commercial, resorts, hotel etc. The firm works actively with local craftspeople to develop and refine construction details and methods of building that are relevant, sustainable, and founded on local knowledge. We are a small intellect team with frequent contact of highly regarded specialists in construction industry. We are committed to providing an excellent service from design to delivery, whatever the scale and typology. Our priority is to ensure an overriding commitment to creating value and excellence in design.We are currently exploring various opportunities within the realm of design and development, to form collaborations with other successful consultants in the field.