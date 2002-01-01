Your browser is out-of-date.

Nuvo Designs
Architects in Pune
Reviews (0)
    • Millenium One, Nuvo Designs Nuvo Designs Modern dining room
    Millenium One, Nuvo Designs Nuvo Designs Modern dining room
    Millenium One, Nuvo Designs Nuvo Designs Modern style bedroom
    +8
    Millenium One
    Deshpande Residence, Nuvo Designs Nuvo Designs Eclectic style dining room
    Deshpande Residence, Nuvo Designs Nuvo Designs Eclectic style bedroom
    Deshpande Residence, Nuvo Designs Nuvo Designs Eclectic style living room
    +4
    Deshpande Residence
    Butterfly Fields, Nuvo Designs Nuvo Designs Rustic style houses Bricks
    Butterfly Fields, Nuvo Designs Nuvo Designs Rustic style houses Bricks
    Butterfly Fields, Nuvo Designs Nuvo Designs Rustic style houses Bricks
    +14
    Butterfly Fields
    Rajeev Sapre Residence, Nuvo Designs Nuvo Designs Rustic style living room
    Rajeev Sapre Residence, Nuvo Designs Nuvo Designs KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Rajeev Sapre Residence, Nuvo Designs Nuvo Designs Rustic style living room
    +4
    Rajeev Sapre Residence
    Despande's Residence, Nuvo Designs Nuvo Designs Modern bathroom Stone
    Despande's Residence, Nuvo Designs Nuvo Designs Modern dining room Plywood
    Despande's Residence, Nuvo Designs Nuvo Designs Living roomSofas & armchairs Cotton
    +5
    Despande's Residence
    Residence, Nuvo Designs Nuvo Designs BedroomAccessories & decoration Plywood Beige
    Residence, Nuvo Designs Nuvo Designs BedroomAccessories & decoration Textile Beige
    Residence, Nuvo Designs Nuvo Designs BedroomSofas & chaise longue Textile
    +6
    Residence

    Nuvo Designs is a young, dynamic and contemporary architectural practice with its office centrally located in Pune. Nuvo Designs was founded in 2002 and has, since then, slowly and steadily grown with an increasingly diverse portfolio.The firm has evolved as a multidisciplinary practice with a rapidly growing eclectic portfolio of projects comprising of residential, adaptive use, mixed use, commercial, resorts, hotel etc. The firm works actively with local craftspeople to develop and refine construction details and methods of building that are relevant, sustainable, and founded on local knowledge. We are a small intellect team with frequent contact of highly regarded specialists in construction industry. We are committed to providing an excellent service from design to delivery, whatever the scale and typology. Our priority is to ensure an overriding commitment to creating value and excellence in design.We are currently exploring various opportunities within the realm of design and development, to form collaborations with other successful consultants in the field.

    Services
    • Interior Work
    • Architectural Service
    • master planning
    • Design & Build
    Service areas
    Pune
    Address
    Nuvo Designs, Flat No. 3, Sneh Avenue, Prabhat Rd., Opposite Kalmadi School
    411004 Pune
    India
    +91-2025466149 www.nuvodesigns.com
