Studio Lotus
Architects in India
    Coast Cafe
    Conoor House
    Independence Brewing Company
    RAAS
    Royal Enfield
    ​Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles
    Lotus works on the principles of ‘Conscious’ design – an approach that celebrates local resources, cultural influences and a keen sensitivity to the impact on all stakeholders. The firm prides itself on its collaborative work environment which brings the best out from within the team 44 talented and highly committed individuals from multiple disciplines, working together in the domain of Architecture, Interior Design and Spatial Narratives.

    India
    F-301, First FLoor, Chaudhari Prem Singh House, Lado Sarai, New Delhi
    110030 India
    India
    +91-1140527979 studiolotus.in
