Lotus works on the principles of ‘Conscious’ design – an approach that celebrates local resources, cultural influences and a keen sensitivity to the impact on all stakeholders. The firm prides itself on its collaborative work environment which brings the best out from within the team 44 talented and highly committed individuals from multiple disciplines, working together in the domain of Architecture, Interior Design and Spatial Narratives.
- Service areas
- India
- Address
-
F-301, First FLoor, Chaudhari Prem Singh House, Lado Sarai, New Delhi
110030 India
India
+91-1140527979 studiolotus.in