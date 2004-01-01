K2India was constituted in 2010, by Sunita Kohli and her daughter, Kohelika Kohli.

K2India was established as their brand to bring all their companies under one umbrella. These are ‘Sunita Kohli Interior Designs Pvt. Ltd.’ (established in 1971), the Interior Design cell of the company; ‘Kohelika Kohli Architects’ (established in 2004), the Architecture and Project Management cell of the company and ‘Sunita Kohli & Co.’(established in 1972), the furniture manufacturing cell of the company. In 1992, Sunita Kohli was conferred the Padma Shri by the President of India “for contribution to national life by excellence in the field of Interior Design and Architectural Restoration”. That same year she was also presented the Mahila Shiromani Award, which recognizes women of achievement, by Mother Teresa. ‘Sunita Kohli Interior Designs Pvt. Ltd.’ is a research based interior design firm, concerned and sensitive to the physical context of a project and its cultural milieu. They are leaders in interior design and historical architectural restoration. They have successfully completed projects in several countries such as Egypt, England and Bhutan, and most recently in Sri Lanka and Pakistan where a late Sikh period haveli in the Old City is being converted into a boutique hotel. The company specializes in the design of public buildings, hotels and resorts, luxury hotel boats, forts, palaces, heritage properties, aircrafts, corporate offices and now private residences. In 1972, Sunita Kohli set up a furniture manufacturing company ‘Sunita Kohli & Company’, to provide to a discerning clientele, fine reproductions of English classical furniture – primarily of the eighteenth, nineteenth and early twentieth century’s. The furniture is entirely hand-made and hand-polished by master craftsmen. Now under K2India, new styles of furniture have been introduced. Their directory of manufacture includesContemporary, Classical-Contemporary, Art Deco and Bedermeier collections of furniture. In New Delhi, they have restored and decorated many British period buildings – designed by Sir Edward Lutyens, Sir Herbert Baker and Sir Robert Tor Russell – notably Rashtrapati Bhawan, the Prime Minister’s Office and Hyderabad House. Most recently, they have restored the official residence of the Prime Minister; the Office of the ‘The National Advisory Council’; and the bungalows of the Indira Gandhi Memorial Museum. They are presently working on the restoration and re-decoration of Rashtrapati Bhawan, nee Viceroy’s House. The firm has also worked on the interior design of the British Council Building, its largest complex world-wide. In Thimpu, Bhutan, they have designed and decorated the National Assembly Building which houses their Parliament and the Offices of their Prime Minister. In 2004, Kohelika Kohli, an architect and graduate from the Pratt Institute of Design, New York who had worked with ‘Oliver Cope Architects’ and ‘Foster and Partners’, returned to India. Together with her mother they created an architectural firm, "Kohelika Kohli Architects". Since then the firms have been working on numerous turn-key projects. They have set up a highly qualified team that can undertake the design and execution of architectural, structural, MEP services, interior architectural and interior design projects. The company is driven by the pursuit of excellence and quality. They strongly believe that one’s surroundings directly influence the quality of one’s lives - whether in the work place, at home, or the public spaces in between. It is their endeavour to provide their clients with the most cutting-edge designs and cost-effective solutions of form and functionality. Internationally today, all major projects are driven by interior architecture and design to their final architectural form. This is the strength of this firm. They are able to envision spaces from their conception to their final execution and end-use, customized to individual requirements, under the one umbrella of K2India.