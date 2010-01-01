Effects decors & interiors is an interior designing company, which provides complete interior designing service with great perfection and dedication, and all these match up with good quality of supervision, we have been in business since July 2010, we are placed in Asansol (West Bengal) and works in full eastern region. Our work ranges from bunglows to houses, offices, showrooms, hotels & restaurants.
- Services
- We at effects decors & Interiors in a process of interior designing implementation services
- which not only makes the work in time but also could manage and schedule your work more efficiently. When effects decors & Interiors undertake a project
- we give the complete satisfaction. We make a commitment to a dynamic relationship with you as our customer / client. Our services are an out come of painstaking research by leading masterminds in various fields viz.
- Service areas
- kolkata and ranchi
- Address
-
Burnpur Road 161
713304 Kolkata
India
+91-3412253200 www.effectsdecors.com