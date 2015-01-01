Your browser is out-of-date.

Horizon Design Studio Pvt Ltd
Architects in Haryana India
Reviews (7)
    INDIAN NATIONAL WAR MUSEUM International Competition - 2016
    INDIAN NATIONAL WAR MUSEUM International Competition - 2016, Horizon Design Studio Pvt Ltd Horizon Design Studio Pvt Ltd
    INDIAN NATIONAL WAR MUSEUM International Competition - 2016, Horizon Design Studio Pvt Ltd Horizon Design Studio Pvt Ltd
    INDIAN NATIONAL WAR MUSEUM International Competition - 2016
    Cashify , Gurgaon Haryana | Interior Project
    Cashify , Gurgaon Haryana | Interior Project, Horizon Design Studio Pvt Ltd Horizon Design Studio Pvt Ltd
    Cashify , Gurgaon Haryana | Interior Project, Horizon Design Studio Pvt Ltd Horizon Design Studio Pvt Ltd
    Cashify , Gurgaon Haryana | Interior Project
    2015 Daffodil Software Pvt.Ltd - Phase II, Gurgaon Haryana | Interior Project
    2015 Daffodil Software Pvt.Ltd - Phase II, Gurgaon Haryana | Interior Project, Horizon Design Studio Pvt Ltd Horizon Design Studio Pvt Ltd
    2015 Daffodil Software Pvt.Ltd - Phase II, Gurgaon Haryana | Interior Project, Horizon Design Studio Pvt Ltd Horizon Design Studio Pvt Ltd
    2015 Daffodil Software Pvt.Ltd - Phase II, Gurgaon Haryana | Interior Project
    Eco Bench Competition - Biodiversity Park, Aravali Range Gurgaon
    Eco Bench Competition - Biodiversity Park, Aravali Range Gurgaon, Horizon Design Studio Pvt Ltd Horizon Design Studio Pvt Ltd Tropical style garden
    Eco Bench Competition - Biodiversity Park, Aravali Range Gurgaon, Horizon Design Studio Pvt Ltd Horizon Design Studio Pvt Ltd
    Eco Bench Competition - Biodiversity Park, Aravali Range Gurgaon
    Chattarpur Farm House - Mehrauli Delhi (Completed February 2013)
    Chattarpur Farm House - Mehrauli Delhi (Completed February 2013), Horizon Design Studio Pvt Ltd Horizon Design Studio Pvt Ltd
    Chattarpur Farm House - Mehrauli Delhi (Completed February 2013), Horizon Design Studio Pvt Ltd Horizon Design Studio Pvt Ltd
    Chattarpur Farm House - Mehrauli Delhi (Completed February 2013)
    Hare Krishna Villa
    Hare Krishna Villa , Horizon Design Studio Pvt Ltd Horizon Design Studio Pvt Ltd
    Hare Krishna Villa , Horizon Design Studio Pvt Ltd Horizon Design Studio Pvt Ltd
    Hare Krishna Villa
    Horizon Design Studio Private Limited is an established architecture practice based in Gurgaon, India with a good portfolio of notable work. The Practice has a staff of about a dozen well-skilled, talented individuals including directors, associates, four architect assistants, two interior designer and administrative and supporting staff. A positive, friendly and creative atmosphere characterizes the HDS practice’s studio. 

    HDS provides architecture, interior design, restoration, urban design and consultancy in NCR and all over India. Our Project varied from interior of corporate office of 10000 Sq ft to high density multi storey group housing of 500 Dwelling units to 500 and 1000 sq. yards residential houses and Villa.

    HDS is keen to expand and diversify its portfolio and we are looking for interesting and challenging project all over India. We believe that the architects who understand and respect the local vernacular architecture and material leads directly to increased innovation and better design.

    Services
    • Civil
    • Interiors
    • Architecture
    • Masterplan
    • Consultants
    Service areas
    North India and Haryana India
    Address
    2nd Floor, A-14/6, DLF City Phase-I, Gurgaon
    122002 Haryana India
    India
    +91-1242561122 www.horizondesignstudio.com

    Ravi Majumdar
    had a great overall experience. timely completion and excellent service
    about 4 years ago
    Project date: December 2017
    Vaibhav Gupta
    Nice office. Great work environment
    over 4 years ago
    Sahil Batra
    Have great sense of architecture , experienced staff and a good office environment.
    almost 5 years ago
