    • As a design and architecture firm that the visual heritage that we create is responsible for molding values, enhancing the lives of the occupants and all those who interact with its environs. Our practice tries to explore and develop aesthetics which are both contemporary and local in nature and can be broadly defined as ’glocal’. One of our firm beliefs is that architecture of the present and the future needs to be environmentally sustainable and treat the same as a value not as a mere requirement. Architecture which is climate responsive and based on local traditions is inherently green.

    We offer design and consultancy services for all scales of Architectural projects, PMC, MEP design, Landscape & Energy Efficiency consultancy along-with our team of reputed consultants. For Retail and Work space design we offer a complete single window design and execution services.

    Publication in Frame Germany & Elle Decor India
    F-343/J-10, First Floor, Bhram House (Above Buzzaria), Lado Sarai
    110030 New Delhi
    India
    +1141764626 www.dbureau.net
    Amit Kakkar
    almost 2 years ago
    Mrunank L (MUИK)
    They have experience
    over 4 years ago
    Tarasha Dental
    We wanted to open our dental centre in Lajpat nagar but their was a catch - Very limited space of just 230 square feet. One of our friend had his dental clinic designed by Mr. Ameet and he gave us his reference. Firstly it was a pleasure to meet him owing to his lovely personality. We wanted a reception, a consultation room, a washroom, an extra wash basin, an operatory with a dental chair, an area for machinery and lastly a lounge for our kids and us to relax. He was initially amazed by our expectations but he took 2 weeks of brain storming with his team and made oll of this possible on paper and a 3d rendered video. Everything looked amazing, just we were worried how it will look after it is being built and as the things started falling into place, we ended up being proud owners of Tarasha DENTAL. Thanks to Mr. Ameet and his team.
    over 1 year ago
