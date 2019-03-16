Your browser is out-of-date.

Studio Interiors Design Co.
Interior Designers & Decorators in Lucknow
    We Introduce ourselves as an Interior designing, interior design planning, interior architectural planning & designing company, Studio Interiors exemplifies creativity in every sense of the word. We create ambience that is impressive and inspiring to all. Be it a home, office or a restaurant/Lounge. We have interior décor solution for all its discerning interior beauty conscious customers.

                  With Us, set yourself apart from your competitors or simply make a lasting impression in today's world of high interior designs & décors. The firm's emphasis on personal customer service is the cornerstone of the practice. We take pride in creating places, which are thoughtfully designed. Every project is crafted as a carefully considered response to the client's needs, site and budget. These projects include a wide variety of building types including commercial, religious, financial, residential, industrial and recreational uses. Studio Interiors believes that proficient design stands the test of time, and that places could be designed in the modern day while still respecting their historical surrounds. The firm strives to design places, which create healthy and productive environments in which to work, live and worship. The places designed by us are reflections of our clients with a lining of ourselves. The principals of Studio Interiors strive to instill values of honesty, fairness and trust in our business. We are committed to improving and enriching the built and natural environment while meeting the specific needs of individual clients.

    Services
    • Interior Designing
    • Decoration
    • Customisation
    • landscaping
    • Fire & HVAC consultants
    Service areas
    • North India
    • Lucknow
    • New Delhi
    • PUNJAB
    • bangalore
    • Hyderabad
    • Pune
    • MUMBAI
    • Noida
    • gurgaon
    • Haryana
    • Kanpur
    • kolkatta
    Company awards
    Zingy homes- Best commercial Interior designer 2013, BIG Research- Most promising Interior design company 2012
    Address
    B 305 Raja Ji Puram
    226017 Lucknow
    India
    +91-9936412984 www.studiointerior.co.in

    Reviews

    sandeep singh sandeep singh
    awesome
    6 months ago
