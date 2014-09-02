Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
DS DESIGN STUDIO
Interior Architects in Pune, Maharashtra, India
Overview 15Projects (15) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (4)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Kitchen Revamp, DS DESIGN STUDIO DS DESIGN STUDIO Tropical style kitchen Grey
    Kitchen Revamp, DS DESIGN STUDIO DS DESIGN STUDIO Tropical style kitchen Grey
    Kitchen Revamp, DS DESIGN STUDIO DS DESIGN STUDIO Tropical style kitchen Grey
    +6
    Kitchen Revamp
    EAT.DRINK.RELAX.REPEAT, DS DESIGN STUDIO DS DESIGN STUDIO Minimalist living room
    EAT.DRINK.RELAX.REPEAT, DS DESIGN STUDIO DS DESIGN STUDIO Minimalist living room
    EAT.DRINK.RELAX.REPEAT, DS DESIGN STUDIO DS DESIGN STUDIO Minimalist dining room
    +3
    EAT.DRINK.RELAX.REPEAT
    DIY Hanging Tyre Planter, DS DESIGN STUDIO DS DESIGN STUDIO Garden Plants & flowers
    DIY Hanging Tyre Planter, DS DESIGN STUDIO DS DESIGN STUDIO Garden Accessories & decoration
    DIY Hanging Tyre Planter, DS DESIGN STUDIO DS DESIGN STUDIO Balconies, verandas & terraces Plants & flowers
    DIY Hanging Tyre Planter
    A bright, bold and funky teen inspired room, DS DESIGN STUDIO DS DESIGN STUDIO Minimalist bedroom Blue
    A bright, bold and funky teen inspired room, DS DESIGN STUDIO DS DESIGN STUDIO Minimalist bedroom
    A bright, bold and funky teen inspired room, DS DESIGN STUDIO DS DESIGN STUDIO Minimalist bedroom
    +8
    A bright, bold and funky teen inspired room
    2500 SQ FT PENTHOUSE, DS DESIGN STUDIO DS DESIGN STUDIO Eclectic style bedroom
    2500 SQ FT PENTHOUSE, DS DESIGN STUDIO DS DESIGN STUDIO Eclectic style bathroom
    2500 SQ FT PENTHOUSE, DS DESIGN STUDIO DS DESIGN STUDIO Asian style bathroom
    +28
    2500 SQ FT PENTHOUSE
    500 sq ft Terrace of a private apartment at Clover Water Gardens, Pune., DS DESIGN STUDIO DS DESIGN STUDIO Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
    500 sq ft Terrace of a private apartment at Clover Water Gardens, Pune., DS DESIGN STUDIO DS DESIGN STUDIO Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
    500 sq ft Terrace of a private apartment at Clover Water Gardens, Pune., DS DESIGN STUDIO DS DESIGN STUDIO Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
    +18
    500 sq ft Terrace of a private apartment at Clover Water Gardens, Pune.
    Show all 15 projects

    DS Design Studio is a design company with a client centered approach. We focus on commercial, private residential, and custom home design. We are constantly expanding our scope of services and branching into new areas of design.

    To consistently deliver eco-friendly world class finishes in our interior design concepts, execute & complete all projects in such a way to create an ambience that will echo the desires of our clients’ hearts and to bring to life their lifestyle in harmony with nature.

    •To work in accordance with the clients’ requirement and exceed their expectations in terms of quality, cost control and time management.

    •To become the client’s first choice always by using the finest materials and creating an outstanding workmanship in interior execution.

    •To work to our fullest to satisfy the desires and needs of the clients and provide them with world class interiors and furnishings.

    Services
    • Interior Designing
    • Landscaping
    • Design consulting
    • Home Stylist
    • Turn key Projects
    Service areas
    • Pune—Maharashtra
    • Pune
    • Maharashtra
    • India
    Company awards
    Registered as a permanent designer with ACC Ltd. 
    Address
    Gold Field, Premises No. 20, 45, Sasoon Road,
    411001 Pune, Maharashtra, India
    India
    +91-7387113513 dsdesignstudiopune.blogspot.com

    Reviews

    rahulkapoor30051989
    I've done three different rooms (even a hallway!) and I couldn't be happier with the absolute STUNNING outcomes I've received. Everyone that walks into our home is always impressed with our furniture, artwork and even paint color! I was assigned a most fabulous designer (at the most reasonable price!)
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: April 2018
    Edit
    Sangita Saraogi Sangita Saraogi
    She was beyond patient with us and came up with such great ideas for us that we never would've come up with. Had a wonderful experience working with her, I felt like me getting my dream room was truly a priority for her. The final concept was exactly the unique, eclectic style I envisioned. I would definitely recommend Global Associiates to my friends and family
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: November 2018
    Edit
    Sumeet Gupta Sumeet Gupta
    excellent work and execution hassle free and quick
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: November 2019
    Edit
    Show all 4 reviews
      Add SEO element