DS Design Studio is a design company with a client centered approach. We focus on commercial, private residential, and custom home design. We are constantly expanding our scope of services and branching into new areas of design.

To consistently deliver eco-friendly world class finishes in our interior design concepts, execute & complete all projects in such a way to create an ambience that will echo the desires of our clients’ hearts and to bring to life their lifestyle in harmony with nature.

•To work in accordance with the clients’ requirement and exceed their expectations in terms of quality, cost control and time management.

•To become the client’s first choice always by using the finest materials and creating an outstanding workmanship in interior execution.

•To work to our fullest to satisfy the desires and needs of the clients and provide them with world class interiors and furnishings.