Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd.
Architects in New Delhi
    Pores 34
    Young Wine
    The House of Yellow Shadows
    The Plus House

    "An-V-Thot" is a hybrid of two words, anvit (Sanskrit) & thought (English) where "anvit" means followed by, so it is actually a studio followed by a thought, and as the name suggests both Ankita & Pratyoosh are always eager to and strive to define their endeavors in a thought evolving and settling manner.
      Studio AVT firmly believes in the uttermost importance of the space within & beyond rather than the built frame. We endeavor to design and develop an environment for stories to take birth and remain, where true feelings are captured and felt with a sense of belonging, only to resonate through time. “We intend to breathe” is what our motto is.   The journey began in the year 2010, following the birth of “Studio An-V-Thot”, a Design Consultancy firm based in Delhi. Since then the studio has taken up and completed several Architectural and Interior projects of varied nature, scale and sizes. The studio’s core effort to convert a thought into reality has consistently led them for pursuit of excellence.   Studio AVT is a National Award winning Architectural & Interior design firm, currently involved with projects throughout the country. Our work has been extensively appreciated & published in many leading national & international magazines as well as e-magazines. With our current portfolio of works developing in the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana & Maharashtra; our plan is to reach out to the far ends of the country and make our presence felt on a national platform.

    Service areas
    New Delhi
    Company awards
    2014 Pratyoosh Chandan iGEN 50 Design Forum Winner: National Level Top 50 Gen-next Architects & Designers Ankita Sweety iGEN 50 Design Forum Winner: National Level Top 50 Gen-next Architects & Designers NDTV Design & Architect of the Year Awards Nominee: National Level Category: Commercial Interior Design of the Year 2013 Era Fame Awards Winner: National Level Best Emerging Interior Designer of the Year 2012 IIID Anchor Awards Shortlist: NE Zone Category: Commercial Workplace Small
    Address
    A-11, 2nd Floor, Shivalik
    110017 New Delhi
    India
    +91-1141684240 avtarchitects.com
