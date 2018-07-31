Your browser is out-of-date.

Kidscape Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Gurgaon
    • girls room interiors, Kidscape Interiors Kidscape Interiors Nursery/kid's roomStorage Engineered Wood Orange
    girls room interiors, Kidscape Interiors Kidscape Interiors Nursery/kid's roomWardrobes & closets Engineered Wood White
    girls room interiors, Kidscape Interiors Kidscape Interiors Nursery/kid's roomStorage Engineered Wood Orange
    girls room interiors
    blue kids room, Gurgaon, Kidscape Interiors Kidscape Interiors Modern nursery/kids room Engineered Wood Blue
    blue kids room, Gurgaon, Kidscape Interiors Kidscape Interiors Nursery/kid's roomWardrobes & closets Engineered Wood White
    blue kids room, Gurgaon
    Kids Room design Ideas, Kidscape Interiors Kidscape Interiors
    Kids Room design Ideas, Kidscape Interiors Kidscape Interiors
    Kids Room design Ideas, Kidscape Interiors Kidscape Interiors
    +9
    Kids Room design Ideas

    Hi , My name is Swati Bansal. I am an architect and Interior designer and I love creating children's spaces that are organised, beautiful and provide positive contribution to children's well-being. With a decade of experience in Designing buildings and interiors I have built  a  client's base of successful professionals across Gurgaon, Delhi, Gurgaon  and Noida.

    Couple of years ago while I was designing my son's bedroom, I found out that there were not many options available in the customize kids furniture segment and whatever was available most focus was put on giving too many bright colors ,emblazoned with cartoon characters which might be a distraction for them in the long run than fun.

    Since Designing for kids is very different from adults as kids have different body size, requirement and are developing very fast physically, intellectually and emotionally  in their initial 7 years. This motivated me to specialize in kids interiors . This experience formed the seeds for kidscapeinteriors.I love to help and support mothers in designing and executing their kids-room in a hassle-free way. It gives me motivation when  I see children are excited about the spaces we create for them . They deserve it  After all  they are spending 1/3 of their waking hours in their room

    Services
    Interior designing and Turnkey Solutions
    Service areas
    Gurgaon
    Address
    Sohna Road
    110038 Gurgaon
    India
    +91-9811901253 KidscapeInteriors.com
