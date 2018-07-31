Hi , My name is Swati Bansal. I am an architect and Interior designer and I love creating children's spaces that are organised, beautiful and provide positive contribution to children's well-being. With a decade of experience in Designing buildings and interiors I have built a client's base of successful professionals across Gurgaon, Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida.

Couple of years ago while I was designing my son's bedroom, I found out that there were not many options available in the customize kids furniture segment and whatever was available most focus was put on giving too many bright colors ,emblazoned with cartoon characters which might be a distraction for them in the long run than fun.

Since Designing for kids is very different from adults as kids have different body size, requirement and are developing very fast physically, intellectually and emotionally in their initial 7 years. This motivated me to specialize in kids interiors . This experience formed the seeds for kidscapeinteriors.I love to help and support mothers in designing and executing their kids-room in a hassle-free way. It gives me motivation when I see children are excited about the spaces we create for them . They deserve it After all they are spending 1/3 of their waking hours in their room