Lok Nath Associates, a 22 years old company in the field of customized wooden furniture, mainly working for sites being done by renowned Architects and Interior Designers of India.As we are interior designers, we also provide complete service right from visiting the site, taking measurements for making layout plans, suggesting the right furniture, suitable to the interior's keeping in mind it's usage & comfort. A few images of furniture that includes Sofa's, Center & Corner Tables, Chair's, Dining Table & Chair's, Console's are being shared for reference purpose.