Loknath Associates
Furniture & Accessories in Jaipur
Reviews
    • Lok Nath Associates, a 22 years old company in the field of customized wooden furniture, mainly working for sites being done by renowned Architects and Interior Designers of India.As we are interior designers, we also provide complete service right from visiting the site, taking measurements for making layout plans, suggesting the right furniture, suitable to the interior's keeping in mind it's usage & comfort. A few images of furniture that includes Sofa's, Center & Corner Tables, Chair's, Dining Table & Chair's, Console's are being shared for reference purpose.

    Services
    Customized Wooden Furniture
    Service areas
    All over India
    Address
    843 Adarsh Nagar, Frontier Colony
    302004 Jaipur
    India
    +91-9829066468
