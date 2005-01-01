Legal disclosure

Vimi Rath, the Founder and Director, is an architect from TVB school of habitat studies with a vast experience in interiors, architecture, graphics and lighting design. Prior to starting her own firm in 2005, she worked as an art director in Bounce Design and worked on a number of projects related to ads, brochures, publications, corporate identities,packaging design. She also worked as a lighting design consultant with " Vis a Vis India" where they undertook the lighting design projects related to a number of retail, high end residences and hotel projects . For the past several years she has been running her own design firm taking up residential, office and retail design projects.

Namita Garg brings with her the eye to detailing. With her vast experience in quality in Information Technology, understanding the requirements from clients point of view becomes her second nature.Although from a technical background, she is always open to trying new things; interiors and photography are some of the finds that she has discovered within her over the years. Her nature to explore and interact with people, with an urge to learn something new everyday, helps her in introducing Stonehenge across to new clients from every sphere of life.