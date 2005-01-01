Your browser is out-of-date.

stonehenge designs
Interior Architects in Gurgaon
    Stonehenge Designs  is a design studio based in Gurgaon, India. We are a team of architects and  designers with a passion to design, create  and execute complete design assignments  starting from inception in terms of logo of the  brand, the graphic elements, the associated  accessories and then interweaving it with the space design while ensuring that everything is aligned to a single concept/story for the clients and the end user. In the last ten years we have executed a multiple  variety of projects including residences, spas,  clinics, salons and offices. The designers at  Stonehenge Designs believe that it is crucial to  achieve utility along with aesthetics in every design,  be it a brand building activity or space design. They  strongly believe that every design they implement,  should communicate the thought behind the  design to the admirer.  Stonehenge Designs comprises of a team of young  and dynamic professionals from various walks of  life and a strong team of skilled workers and  supervisors to carry out onsite work with the  maximum quality and care.

    Services
    Interior Design and Customised furniture
    Service areas
    gurgaon
    Address
    801/ tower 17
    1220018 Gurgaon
    India
    +91-9811174880 www.stonehengedesigns.co.in
    Legal disclosure

    Vimi Rath, the Founder and Director, is an architect from TVB school of habitat studies with a vast experience in interiors, architecture, graphics and lighting design. Prior to starting her own firm in 2005, she worked as an art director in Bounce Design and worked on a number of projects related to ads, brochures, publications, corporate identities,packaging design. She also worked as a lighting design consultant with " Vis a Vis India" where they undertook the lighting design projects related to a number of retail, high end residences and hotel projects . For the past several years she has been running her own design firm taking up residential, office and retail design projects.

    Namita Garg brings with her the eye to detailing. With her vast experience in quality in Information Technology, understanding the requirements from clients point of view becomes her second nature.Although from a technical background, she is always open to trying new things; interiors and photography are some of the finds that she has discovered within her over the years. Her nature to explore and interact with people, with an urge to learn something new everyday, helps her in introducing Stonehenge across to new clients from every sphere of life.

    Reviews

    Paras_420
    almost 3 years ago
    Parag Gautam
    about 2 years ago
    Ajay Kumar
    Best interior Designer in Gurgaon.
    over 2 years ago
