Network connectivity is a vital part of every organization’s network infrastructure. Cables can be viewed as the veins through which connectivity is established and through which the world’s data, information, and communications flow. Your ability to communicate in your organization is dependent on the quality of your cabling infrastructure. Without an effective system, you’ll suffer slow speeds, unreliability, and down-time.

At Datalink, we design, install, upgrade and repair structured cabling networks. Which can benefit your business from increased productivity, lower maintenance costs and enhanced functionality. We are qualified to assist you with the following:

Data cabling and network cabling.

Moving of existing network cabling or voice ports, Data Cable testing and repair of faulty network points.

Horizontal, offsite, vertical and multi-floor/under-floor / raised-floor cabling.

Cat5e, Cat6, Cat6a or Cat7 / 7a copper and multi-mode / single mode fiber optic systems