GREEN HAT STUDIO PVT LTD
Architects in Pune
Reviews (7)
    3BHK at Song of Joy, Pune
    3BHK at Song of Joy, Pune, GREEN HAT STUDIO PVT LTD GREEN HAT STUDIO PVT LTD Modern living room
    3BHK at Song of Joy, Pune, GREEN HAT STUDIO PVT LTD GREEN HAT STUDIO PVT LTD Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    +16
    3BHK at Song of Joy, Pune
    Bungalow design
    Bungalow design, GREEN HAT STUDIO PVT LTD GREEN HAT STUDIO PVT LTD Bungalows Bricks White
    Bungalow design, GREEN HAT STUDIO PVT LTD GREEN HAT STUDIO PVT LTD Asian style houses
    +5
    Bungalow design
    Mr. Prashant Pawar and Family
    Mr. Prashant Pawar and Family, GREEN HAT STUDIO PVT LTD GREEN HAT STUDIO PVT LTD Modern living room
    Mr. Prashant Pawar and Family, GREEN HAT STUDIO PVT LTD GREEN HAT STUDIO PVT LTD Modern living room
    +4
    Mr. Prashant Pawar and Family
    Mr Swapnil Choudhary
    Mr Swapnil Choudhary, GREEN HAT STUDIO PVT LTD GREEN HAT STUDIO PVT LTD Modern dining room Plywood White
    Mr Swapnil Choudhary, GREEN HAT STUDIO PVT LTD GREEN HAT STUDIO PVT LTD Modern style bedroom Plywood Brown
    +5
    Mr Swapnil Choudhary
    Mr. Shekhar Bedare's Residence
    Mr. Shekhar Bedare's Residence, GREEN HAT STUDIO PVT LTD GREEN HAT STUDIO PVT LTD Classic style bedroom Plywood Brown
    Mr. Shekhar Bedare's Residence, GREEN HAT STUDIO PVT LTD GREEN HAT STUDIO PVT LTD Modern style bedroom Plywood Grey
    +11
    Mr. Shekhar Bedare's Residence
    Mr. Siva Rangaswamy
    Mr. Siva Rangaswamy, GREEN HAT STUDIO PVT LTD GREEN HAT STUDIO PVT LTD Rustic style bedroom
    Mr. Siva Rangaswamy, GREEN HAT STUDIO PVT LTD GREEN HAT STUDIO PVT LTD Rustic style media room
    +5
    Mr. Siva Rangaswamy
    Show all 9 projects

    At Green Hat Studio, we believe that designing a space for you means considering multiple aspects like space, construction integrity, the economy of means, aesthetics etc. We are continuously exploring to enhance your experience by increasing the quality of your space.

    Our design approach is conceived not as a synthesized space of definite activities but as a place to be occupied by you, and as a place to make easy the route of human interaction. This restricts us from following any definite style of work and the form evolves after taking into consideration the function and the site specific environment. Yet the form is independent enough to be unique. While deriving the form, a thread is constantly tied to the energies around the building and how to make the building energy efficient. This encourages us to use local materials, craft persons and appropriate technologies. All and all we strive to give you a product which is functionally efficient, aesthetically pleasing, responds positively to climatic factors, and age gracefully

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Planning
    • Landscape
    Service areas
    • Architecture
    • Interior design and planning
    Company awards
    Runner's up in Delhi Architecture Festival
    Address
    Office No 6, The Rennaisance apartment, Hadapsar,
    411028 Pune
    India
    +91-9881196651 www.greenhatstudio.in

    Reviews

    Utkarsh J
    Green Hat Studio designed our entire house. Initially, we went with them just for master bedroom interior and they delivered it really well. They certainly sensed the harmony between space and decor. Later, we went ahead with them for rest of our house (includes guest bedroom, living, dining and kitchen). While talking to them we understood that it is not only about designing the rooms but also, rest of the spaces. The process Siddharth follows is really professional and you will enjoy the process your house is going through. He goes to the minute details of 2D, 3D views, electrical plan, etc. Our meetings and time spent with them was effective and drove us forward. Each part of our design was creative and solution focused. We have been enormously impressed by your choices, and in particular by your professionalism and meticulous attention, and we shall of course recommend you to others.
    5 months ago
    vaibhav todkar
    Ar. Siddharth and his team (Green Hat Studio) recently completed interior of my flat. Siddharth is very knowledgeble and professional. He understand the clients requirements and accordingly suggests creative designs. The best part of his work is that he will give you a detailed plan before starting his work on site. He worked very hard to finish the project within time. I would highly recommend him to anyone looking for an interior designer.
    about 1 year ago
    Shruti Verma
    Extremely satisfied with the service, and the end result !
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 7 reviews
