At Green Hat Studio, we believe that designing a space for you means considering multiple aspects like space, construction integrity, the economy of means, aesthetics etc. We are continuously exploring to enhance your experience by increasing the quality of your space.

Our design approach is conceived not as a synthesized space of definite activities but as a place to be occupied by you, and as a place to make easy the route of human interaction. This restricts us from following any definite style of work and the form evolves after taking into consideration the function and the site specific environment. Yet the form is independent enough to be unique. While deriving the form, a thread is constantly tied to the energies around the building and how to make the building energy efficient. This encourages us to use local materials, craft persons and appropriate technologies. All and all we strive to give you a product which is functionally efficient, aesthetically pleasing, responds positively to climatic factors, and age gracefully