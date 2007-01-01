Your browser is out-of-date.

    Pandhi's Residence

    Rohit is an ExIn Delhi Graduate in Interior Design incorporated his Design Consultation company Hands On Design in 2007. Rohit has over 6 years of experience with 100+ projects all over India. He also holds a diploma in Vaastu Science and Lecher Antenna. His Projects range from High Profile Residential to Commercial, Multi chain Outlets and Hospitality. The company has an excellent record of handling a large number of prestigious projects with success. It has a unique reputation of providing total lifestyle solutions to its clients. The range of products and services offered by it are hardly met by any other company/organization in the country. At present Hands on Design is handling various projects in many parts of the country .

    Services
    Interior Design, Architecture, and project managment
    Service areas
    • All Interior & Exterior
    • Architecture
    • delhi
    Address
    A-4/35, Main Road, Paschim Vihar
    110063 Delhi
    India
    +91-9818849975 www.rohit-mitra.com
