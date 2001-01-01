Design Consortium is a group of committed Architects, Engineers, Artists and Designers. Who specialise in designing a modern environment in today's' changing pattern of use. With its solutions based approach, Design Consortium today has evolved into a full service organizer.
- NDTV Award 2014 in 2015, AICA 2014-2015, IIA Awards 2014 for Excellence in Architecture, IIA Awards 2014 for Excellence in Architecture,IGBC Certification For Tatvam in 2014, Anchor Awards 2013 for Excellence in Design Indian Institute of Interior Design in 2014, Adarsh certificate for Green One in 2014, ArchiDesign Award for the Strive towards the Best Heritage Conservation Project in 20145 Star Rating For a Green Residential Building By TERI in 2014,Anchor Awards 2011 for Excellence in Design Indian Institute of Interior Design in 2011,Architect of the Year, Air Force Musuem – JK Cement in 2010, Architect of the Year, Air Force Musuem – JK Cement in 2010, Award for Outstanding Contribution. Indian Institute of Architects in 2001, Award for Outstanding Contribution. Indian Institute of Architects in 2001, Holcim Awards 2008 for Sustainable Construction for Freedom of Flight- Pahalgam Club, Sribagar in 2008,IAD Awards 2008 for Excellence In Interiors & Architecture Designs in 2008, M K Awards 2007 North and East Zone Indian Institute of Interior Design in 2008, M K Awards 2008 North Zone Indian Institute of Interior Design in 2009, Northern Regional Award for Excellence in Design Indian Institute of Interior Design in 2007, Rashtriya Gaurav Award Outstanding Achievement India International Friendship Society in 2007, Won Design Comp. Chhattisgarh Tourism Board. Tourist Resort for Chitrakote Waterfall Site, Bastar in 2003, Won Design Competition for Pahalgam Club Jammu & Kashmir Tourism Dev. Corp. in 2006,Won Design Competition of Chhattisgarh Govt. Master Plan for Chitrakote Site Development, Bastar, Cultural Conservation Proposal in 2004, Won Design Competition of DDA Maharaja Agrasen College, Delhi University in 2001, Hudco Design Awards for conservation of Heritage in 2014,
I-1778, Lower Ground Floor, Chittaranjan Park
110019 New Delhi
India
+91-41603979 designconsortiumindia.com