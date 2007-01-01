Your browser is out-of-date.

Architect Suri and Associates
Architects in Panchkula
Reviews (9)
Projects

    • Spa, Architect Suri and Associates Architect Suri and Associates Asian style spa
    Spa
    Renovation for a Residence
    A Green-Building initiative, Architect Suri and Associates Architect Suri and Associates Colonial style houses
    A Green-Building initiative

    Architect Suri and Associates is an experienced and creative design consultancy firm in India, 

    At Architect Suri and Associates, we have completed projects across diversified segments - Residences, Housing, Commercial, Retail, Office Spaces and Hotels.

    We majorly deal with our clients on a personnel note and our designs reflect their persona into the style of architecture. Going with the client’s needs and demands, adding to our professional expertise, has created some landmark solutions.

    Our in house team of experienced Architects, Engineers and Consultants aids to deliver projects with par excellence and utmost time efficiency.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • urban design
    • Interior Design
    • Industrial Design
    • landscaping
    Service areas
    • Chandigarh
    • Bhopal
    • New Delhi
    • PUNJAB
    • Haryana
    • HimachalPradesh
    • PANCHKULA
    • Karnal
    Company awards
    National Award Competition for Best Innovative Use of Steel In Architecture for The Design Scheme of World—Class Hospital Building at Delhi, Awarded the Yuva Ratna Award by Birla White for the design of Place of Worship in the year 2008, Awarded The Pedilite Award for Best Design on Optimum Space Utilization in the year 2007.
    Address
    Sector 2, Near Bal Niketan
    134112 Panchkula
    India
    +91-9876724404 www.facebook.com/ArchitectSuriAndAssociates

    Reviews

    Ajaipreet Singh Takhar
    Nice professional Experience with the Architect Himanshu Suri
    2 months ago
    Ankur Sharma
    Very professional work.
    10 months ago
    Divisha Purohit
    Firm with an innovative and creative thinking, Great at bringing imagination to reality .
    10 months ago
