Our company presents a plethora of aesthetic marble artifacts, paintings, religious statues marble temples, marble inlay,marble inlay paintings,marble medallions,wall penals ,decorative vases ect.. We have been manufacturing and exporting these artistic items on a very large scale. The fine engravings and colors used by us, enliven age-old traditions of rich Indian art. Exclusivity of our products can be ascribed to the dexterous artistic skills acquired from all the regions of the country.

Our product range incorporates a wide range of handicrafts. Our artifacts are the result of painstaking handwork put in by our dedicated workers. These truly novel pieces have been finely engraved and sculpted to present lifelike images and paintings. We also produce jewellery to decorate these idols that are crafted using beads and sequins.

Our products are synonymous with quality that constantly helps us in setting benchmarks for excellence in the industry. Our consistency in quality standards has been largely admired & respected by our regular customers.